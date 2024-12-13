Game Awards 2024: Das war zu sehen

Trailer, Neuankündigungen & mehr

Die Game Awards sind auch in diesem Jahr Geschichte und das war in diesem Rahmen zu sehen:

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound

One Move Away

Slay the Spire II

Dave the Diver

Thick as Thieves

Shadow Labyrinth

Steel Paws

Tales of the Shire

Stalcraft Operations

Midnight Murder Club

Kyora

Rematch

Solasta 2

The Witcher 4

Elden Ring: Neightreign

Catly

The Outer Worlds 2

Split Fiction

FragPunk

Killing Floor 3

Steel Hunters

Blackfrost: The Long Dark 2

Borderlands 4

Final Fantasy XVI

Splitgate 2

Mecha Break

Virtua Fighter (2024)

Project Century

Turok Origins

Helldivers 2

Warframe

Palworld

Wuthering Waves

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

The First Berserker: Khazan

Arad

Dying Light: The Beast

Stage Fright

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad

Double Dragon Revive

Screamer

Den of Wolves

Zenless Zone Zero

Honkai Star Rail

Sonic Racing CrossWorlds

Mafia: The Old Country

Infinity Nikki

Dispatch

Okami 2

Crimson Desert

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

Quelle: Game Awards
