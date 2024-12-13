Game Awards 2024: Das war zu sehen

Die Game Awards sind auch in diesem Jahr Geschichte und das war in diesem Rahmen zu sehen:
Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound
One Move Away
Slay the Spire II
Dave the Diver
Thick as Thieves
Shadow Labyrinth
Steel Paws
Tales of the Shire
Stalcraft Operations
Midnight Murder Club
Kyora
Rematch
Solasta 2
The Witcher 4
Elden Ring: Neightreign
Catly
The Outer Worlds 2
Split Fiction
FragPunk
Killing Floor 3
Steel Hunters
Blackfrost: The Long Dark 2
Borderlands 4
Final Fantasy XVI
Splitgate 2
Mecha Break
Virtua Fighter (2024)
Project Century
Turok Origins
Helldivers 2
Warframe
Palworld
Wuthering Waves
Onimusha: Way of the Sword
The First Berserker: Khazan
Arad
Dying Light: The Beast
Stage Fright
Game of Thrones: Kingsroad
Double Dragon Revive
Screamer
Den of Wolves
Zenless Zone Zero
Honkai Star Rail
Sonic Racing CrossWorlds
Mafia: The Old Country
Infinity Nikki
Dispatch
Okami 2
Crimson Desert
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet