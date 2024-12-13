Game Awards: Die Gewinner

Liste der Auszeichnungen

News Exklusiv sebastian.essner

Bei den diesjährigen Game Awards konnten folgende Titel einen Preis ergattern:

Game of the Year

  • ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment) GEWINNER
  • Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)
  • Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)

Best Game Direction

  • ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment) GEWINNER
  • Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)
  • Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)

Best Narrative

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA)
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS) GEWINNER
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)
  • Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami Digital Entertainment)

Best Art Direction

  • ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS) GEWINNER
  • Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)

Best Score and Music

  • ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix) GEWINNER
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)
  • Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami Digital Entertainment)
  • Stellar Blade (SHIFT UP / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Audio Design

  • ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch / Activision)
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios) GEWINNER
  • Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami Digital Entertainment)

Best Performance

  • Briana White (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)
  • Hannah Telle (Life is Strange: Double Exposure)
  • Humberly Gonzalez (Star Wars Outlaws)
  • Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2)
  • Melina Juergens (Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II) GEWINNER

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch / Activision)
  • Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare / Electronic Arts)
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Monptellier / Ubisoft) GEWINNER
  • Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft)

Games for Impact

  • Closer the Distance (Osmotic Studios / Skybound Games)
  • INDIKA (Odd Meter / 11 bit studios)
  • Neva (Nomada Studios / Devolver Digital) GEWINNER
  • Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine Games / Square Enix)
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)
  • Tales of Kenzera: ZAU (Surgent Studios / Electronic Arts)

Best Ongoing Game

  • Destiny 2: The Final Shape (Bungie)
  • Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)
  • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Helldivers II (Arrowhead Game Studios / Sony Interactive Entertainment) GEWINNER

Best Community Support

  • Baldur’s Gate III (Larian Studios) GEWINNER
  • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Helldivers II (Arrowhead Game Studios / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Best Independent Game

  • Animal Well (Shared Memory / BIGMODE)
  • Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack) GEWINNER
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive)
  • Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)
  • UFO 50 (Mossmouth)

Best Debut Indie Game

  • Animal Well (Shared Memory / BIGMODE)
  • Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack) GEWINNER
  • Manor Lords (Slavic Magic / Hooded Horse)
  • Pacific Drive (Ironwood Studios / Kepler Interactive)
  • The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures / Devolver Digital)

Best Mobile Game

  • AFK Journey (FARLIGHT / Lilith Games)
  • Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack) GEWINNER
  • Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket (DeNA / Creatures / The Pokemon Company)
  • Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)
  • Zenless Zone Zero (miHoYo)

Best Virtual Reality / Augmented Reality

  • Arizona Sunshine Remake (Vertigo Games)
  • Asgard’s Wrath II (Sanzaru Games / Oculus Studios)
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow (Camouflaj / Oculus Studios) GEWINNER
  • Metal: Hellsinger VR (Lab 42 / The Outsiders / Funcom)
  • Metro Awakening (Vertigo Games)

Best Action Game

  • Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science) GEWINNER
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch / Activision)
  • Helldivers II (Arrowhead Game Studios / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Stellar Blade (SHIFT UP / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II (Saber Interactive / Focus Entertainment)

Best Action / Adventure

  • ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment) GEWINNER
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo)
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Monptellier / Ubisoft)
  • Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami Digital Entertainment)
  • Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft)

Best Role-Playing

  • Dragon’s Dogma II (Capcom)
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA)
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS) GEWINNER

Best Fighting

  • Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Spike Chunsoft / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (Arc System Works / Cygames)
  • Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (Capcom)
  • MultiVersus (Player First Games / Warner Bros. Games)
  • Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco Studios / Bandai Namco Entertainment) GEWINNER

Best Family

  • ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment) GEWINNER
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo / Nintendo)
  • The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures / Devolver Digital)
  • Princess Peach: Showtime! (Good-Feel / Nintendo)
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube / Nintendo)

Best Simulation / Strategy

  • Age of Mythology: Retold (World’s Edge / Forgotten Empires / Xbox Game Studios)
  • Frostpunk 2 (11 bit studios) GEWINNER
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Capcom)
  • Manor Lords (Slavic Magic / Hooded Horse)
  • Unicorn Overlord (Vanillaware / ATLUS)

Best Sports / Racing

  • F1 24 (Codemasters / Electronic Arts)
  • EA Sports FC 25 (EA Vancouver / EA Romania / Electronic Arts) GEWINNER
  • NBA 2K25 (Visual Concepts / 2K)
  • TopSpin 2K25 (Hangar 13 / 2K)
  • WWE 2K24 (Visual Concepts / 2K)

Best Multiplayer

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch / Activision)
  • Helldivers II (Arrowhead Game Studios / Sony Interactive Entertainment) GEWINNER
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintend0)
  • Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco Studios / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II (Saber Interactive / Focus Entertainment)

Best Adaptation

  • Arcane (Riot / Fortiche / Netflix)
  • Fallout (Bethesdas Softworks / Kitler Films / Amazon MGM Studios) GEWINNER
  • Knuckles (SEGA / Paramount)
  • Like a Dragon: Yakuza (SEGA / Amazon MGM Studios)
  • Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Crystal Dynamics / Legendary / Netflix)

Most Anticipated Game

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Ghost of Yotei (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar North / Rockstar Games) GEWINNER
  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (Retro Studios / Nintendo)
  • Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)

Content Creator of the Year

  • CaseOh GEWINNER
  • llojuan
  • echno Gamers
  • ypicalGamer
  • Usada Pekora

Best eSports Game

  • Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)
  • Dota 2 (Valve)
  • League of Legends (Riot Games) GEWINNER
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)
  • VALORANT (Riot Games)

Best eSports Athlete

  • 33 (Neta Shapira)
  • Aleksib (Aleksi Virolainen)
  • Chovy (Jeong Ji-hoon)
  • Faker (Lee Sang-hyeok) GEWINNER
  • ZyWoO (Mathieu Herbaut)
  • ZmjjKk (Zheng Yongkang)

Best eSports Team

  • Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
  • Gen.G (League of Legends)
  • Navi (Counter-Strike 2)
  • T1 (League of Legends) GEWINNER
  • Team Liquid (Dota 2)

Player’s Voice

  • Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science) GEWINNER
  • Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)
  • Zenless Zone Zero (miHoYo)
Quelle: Game Awards
