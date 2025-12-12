The Game Awards 2025: Die Gewinner

The Game Awards, die grosse Jahresendfeier der Videospielindustrie, ehrte heute Nacht die innovativen Spiele, Studios und Kreativen von 2025 und wurde live in über 30 verschiedenen digitalen Videoplattformen weltweit ausgestrahlt. "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33" von Sandfall Interactive und Kepler Interactive erhielt die Auszeichnung als "The Game of the Year 2025" sowie Preise für beste Spielregie, beste Erzählung, beste künstlerische Gestaltung, beste Musik, beste schauspielerische Leistung, bestes unabhängiges Spiel, bestes Debüt eines Indie-Spiels und bestes Rollenspiel.

Bekannte Persönlichkeiten aus Unterhaltung und Videospielen, darunter Dan Houser, David Harbour, Elijah Wright, Felicia Day, Gemma Chan, J.J. Abrams, Jeffrey Wright, Lenny Kravitz, Maggie Robertson, Megan Everett, Mike Booth, Milla Jovovich, Miss Piggy, Neil Newbon, Nicolas Doucet, Rahul Kohli, Rebecca Ford, Rowlf, Todd Howard und Tricia Helfer, betraten die Bühne, um im Peacock Theater in Los Angeles die Preise für die Live-Produktion der The Game Awards 2025 zu überreichen.

Die Show beinhaltete einen Live-Musikauftritt der amerikanischen Rockband Evanescence, die "Afterlife" aus der Netflix-Animationsserie "Devil May Cry" spielte, welche auf Capcoms Action-Adventure-Videospielreihe basiert. Zudem präsentierte die Besetzung des kommenden Films Street Fighter von Paramount Pictures, darunter Andrew Koji, Andrew Schulz, Callina Liang, Cody Rhodes, David Dastmalchian, Jason Momoa, Mel Jarson, Noah Centineo, Olivier Richters, Orville Peck, Rayna Vallandingham, Roman Reigns und Vidyut Jammwal, den Preis für das beste fortlaufende Spiel. Das The Game Awards Orchestra unter der Leitung des für BAFTA und Emmy nominierten Komponisten Lorne Balfe spielte Musikstücke aus den Nominierten für das Spiel des Jahres und mehr.

Während die Spiele und Kreativen geehrt wurden, die die Branche 2025 voranbrachten, zeigten die The Game Awards auch einen ersten Blick auf erwartete Spiele und Unterhaltungstitel, darunter "007 First Light" (IO Interactive), "4:LOOP" (Bad Robot Games und Sony Interactive Entertainment), "Invincible VS" (Skybound Entertainment), "Out of Words" (Kong Orange, WiredFly und Morten Søndergaard in Partnerschaft mit Epic Games Publishing), "Resident Evil: Requiem" (Capcom), "Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic" (Arcanaut Studios), "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" (Universal Pictures), "Tomb Raider: Catalyst" (Amazon Games und Crystal Dynamics) und "Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis" (Amazon Games und Crystal Dynamics) sowie "Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons" (Invoke Studios und Wizards of the Coast).

Zum vierten Mal ehrten die The Game Awards neue Unterhaltungserlebnisse, die von Videospielen inspiriert wurden. "The Last of Us: Season 2" (HBO/PlayStation Productions) gewann dieses Jahr den Preis für die "Beste Adaption".

GAME OF THE YEAR

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

BEST GAME DIRECTION

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

BEST NARRATIVE

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

BEST ART DIRECTION

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

BEST SCORE AND MUSIC, LEVELED UP BY SPOTIFY

Lorien Testard, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

BEST AUDIO DESIGN

Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/EA)

BEST PERFORMANCE

Jennifer English, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY

Doom: The Dark Ages (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)

GAMES FOR IMPACT

South of Midnight (Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios)

BEST ONGOING

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

BEST INDEPENDENT GAME

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive)

BEST DEBUT INDIE GAME

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive)

BEST MOBILE GAME

Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Cygames Inc.)

BEST VR/AR

The Midnight Walk (MoonHood/Fast Travel Games)

BEST ACTION

Hades II (Supergiant Games)

BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

BEST RPG

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

BEST FIGHTING

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (SNK Corporation)

BEST FAMILY

Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

BEST SIM/STRATEGY

FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles (Square Enix)

BEST SPORTS/RACING

Mario Kart World (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

BEST MULTIPLAYER

Arc Raiders (Embark Studios)

BEST ADAPTATION

The Last of Us: Season 2 (HBO/PlayStation Productions)

MOST ANTICIPATED GAME

Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)

CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR

MoistCr1TiKaL

BEST ESPORTS GAME

Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)

BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE

Chovy - Jeong Ji-hoon (League of Legends)

BEST ESPORTS TEAM

Team Vitality - Counter-Strike 2

PLAYERS’ VOICE

Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)