The Game Awards 2025: Das sind die nominierten Spiele

The Game Awards haben heute ihre Nominierten für 2025 bekannt gegeben. "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33" führt die Branche mit 12 Nominierungen an und ist damit das meistnominierte Spiel in der Geschichte der Game Awards. Die diesjährige beeindruckende Liste der Nominierten, mit der die innovativsten Spiele, Studios und Kreativen der Videospielbranche aus dem Jahr 2025 geehrt werden, umfasst 102 verschiedene Spiele, Personen, Teams und Produktionen aus einer Vielzahl von Gaming-Genres und Plattformen.

Die Nominierten für das Spiel des Jahres sind "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33" von Sandfall Interactive; "Death Stranding 2: On the Beach" von Kojima Productions; "Donkey Kong Bonanza" von Nintendo; "HADES II" von Supergiant Games; "Hollow Knight: Silksong" von Team Cherry; und "Kingdom Come: Deliverance II" von Warhorse Studios.

The Game Awards 2025

Sony Interactive Entertainment ist der meistnominierte Publisher der Game Awards 2025 mit 19 Nominierungen in seinem gesamten Portfolio, gefolgt von Kepler Interactive mit 13 Nominierungen sowie Electronic Arts und Microsoft, beide mit je 10. Die Nominierten für die The Game Awards werden von einer globalen Jury aus über 150 Medienpublikationen und Creator-Outlets aus der ganzen Welt ausgewählt. Auch unsere Redaktion gehört erneut zur Jury.

Die diesjährige Show wird erneut kostenlos auf mehr als 30 digitalen Videoplattformen, einschliesslich Twitch, YouTube, Steam, X (ehemals bekannt als Twitter), Facebook, TikTok Live und vielen weiteren, übertragen. Die Game Awards 2024 brachen Zuschauerrekorde mit geschätzten 154 Millionen globalen Livestreams, ein Anstieg von 31% gegenüber der Show von 2023, die 118 Millionen Livestreams erreichte. Zusätzlich übertrugen mehr als 15'000 einzelne Content-Ersteller und Online-Influencer die Show an ihr Publikum, was dazu beiträgt, die Game Awards zu einem der grössten Livestream-Events der Welt zu machen.

Von heute bis zum 10. Dezember um 18:00 Uhr PT könnt ihr über eine Online-Abstimmung bei der Auswahl der Gewinner in allen Kategorien helfen.

The Game Awards werden am Donnerstag, den 11. Dezember 2024, live aus dem Peacock Theater in Los Angeles übertragen, mit Preisverleihungen, weltweiten Premieren neuer Spielankündigungen und musikalischen Darbietungen des The Game Awards Orchestra unter der Leitung von Lorne Balfe.

Die Awards werden von Geoff Keighley und Kimmie Kim als Executive Producers betreut. Richard Preuss ist der Regisseur, LeRoy Bennett ist der Creative Director und Michael E. Peter ist Co-Executive Producer.

Die vollständige Liste der Nominierten für die Game Awards 2025 findet ihr unten:

Game of the Year

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Hades II (Supergiant Games)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)

Best Game Direction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades II (Supergiant Games)

Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Best Narative

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)

Silent Hill f (NeoBards Entertainment/KONAMI)

Best Art Direction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades II (Supergiant Games)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

Best Score and Music

Christopher Larkin, Hollow Knight: Silksong

Darren Korb, Hades II

Lorien Testard, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Toma Otowa, Ghost of Yōtei

Woodkid and Ludvig Forssell, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Best Audio Design

Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/EA)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Silent Hill f (NeoBards Entertainment/KONAMI)

Best Performance

Ben Starr, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Charlie Cox, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Erika Ishii, Ghost of Yōtei

Jennifer English, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Konatsu Kato, Silent Hill f

Troy Baker, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Innovation in Accessibility

Assassin’s Creed Shadows (Ubisoft)

Atomfall (Rebellion)

Doom: The Dark Ages (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)

EA Sports FC 26 (EA Canada/EA Romania/EA)

South of Midnight (Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Games for Impact

Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia/AP Thomson/Hexacutable)

Despelote (Julián Cordero/Sebastián Valbuena/Panic)

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (Don’t Nod Montreal/Don’t Nod)

South of Midnight (Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Wanderstop (Ivy Road/Annapurna Interactive)

Best Ongoing

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Marvel Rivals (NetEase Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Best Community Support

--Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios) - Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix) - Fortnite (Epic Games) - Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment) - No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Best Independent Game

Absolum (Guard Crush Games/Supamonks/Dotemu)

Ball x Pit (Kenny Sun/Devolver Digital)

Blue Prince (Dogubomb/Raw Fury)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive)

Hades II (Supergiant Games)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

Best Debut Indie Game

Blue Prince (Dogubomb/Raw Fury)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Despelote (Julián Cordero/Sebastián Valbuena/Panic)

Dispatch (AdHoc Studio)

Megabonk (Vedinad)

Bes Mobile Game

Destiny: Rising (NetEase Games)

Persona 5: The Phantom X (Black Wings Game Studio/Sega)

Sonic Rumble (Rovio Entertainment/Sega)

Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Cygames Inc.)

Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)

Best VR/AT

Alien: Rogue Incursion (Survios)

Arken Age (VitruviusVR)

Ghost Town (Fireproof Games)

Marvel’s Deadpool VR (Twisted Pixel Games/Oculus Studios)

The Midnight Walk (MoonHood/Fast Travel Games)

Best Action

Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/EA)

Doom: The Dark Ages (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)

Hades II (Supergiant Games)

Ninja Gaiden 4 (Platinum Games/Team Ninja/Xbox Game Studios)

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance (Lizardcube/Sega)

Best Action/Adventure

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (MachineGames/Bethesda Softworks)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Best RPB

Avowed (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)

The Outer Worlds 2 (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)

Best Fighting

2XKO (Riot Games)

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (Capcom)

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (SNK Corporation)

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection (Digital Eclipse/Atari)

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

Best Family

Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

LEGO Party! (SMG Studio/Fictions)

LEGO Voyagers (Light Brick Studios/Annapurna Interactive)

Mario Kart World (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Sonic Team/Sega)

Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Best Sim/Strategy

The Alters (11 Bit Studios)

FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles (Square Enix)

Jurassic World Evolution 3 (Frontier Developments)

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII (Firaxis Games/2K)

Tempest Rising (Slipgate Ironworks/3D Realms)

Two Point Museum (Two Point Studios/Sega)

Best Sports/Racing

EA Sports FC 26 (EA Canada/EA Romania/EA)

F1 25 (Codemasters/EA)

Mario Kart World (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Rematch (Sloclap/Kepler Interactive)

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Sonic Team/Sega)

Best Multiplayer

Arc Raiders (Embark Studios)

Battlefield 6 (Electronic Arts)

Elden Ring Nightreign (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Peak (Aggro Crab/Landfall)

Split Fiction (Hazelight/EA)

Best Adaptaion

A Minecraft Movie (Legendary Pictures/Mojang/Warner Bros)

Devil May Cry (Studio Mir/Capcom/Netflix)

The Last of Us: Season 2 (HBO/PlayStation Productions)

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch (FOST Studio/Ubisoft/Netflix)

Until Dawn (Screen Gems/PlayStation Productions)

Most Anticipated Game

007 First Light (IO Interactive)

Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)

Marvel’s Wolverine (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)

The Witcher IV (CD Projekt Red)

Contend Creator of the Year

Caedrel

Kai Cenat

MoistCr1TiKaL

Sakura Miko

The Burnt Peanut

Best E-Sports Game

Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)

DOTA 2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot)

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)

Valorant (Riot)

Best E-Sports Athlete

brawk - Brock Somerhalder (Valorant)

Chovy - Jeong Ji-hoon (League of Legends)

f0rsakeN - Jason Susanto (Valorant)

Kakeru - Kakeru Watanabe (Street Fighter)

MenaRD - Saul Leonardo (Street Fighter)

Zyw0o - Mathieu Herbaut (Counter-Strike 2)

Best E-Sports Team