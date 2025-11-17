The Game Awards 2025: Das sind die nominierten Spiele

The Game Awards haben heute ihre Nominierten für 2025 bekannt gegeben. "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33" führt die Branche mit 12 Nominierungen an und ist damit das meistnominierte Spiel in der Geschichte der Game Awards. Die diesjährige beeindruckende Liste der Nominierten, mit der die innovativsten Spiele, Studios und Kreativen der Videospielbranche aus dem Jahr 2025 geehrt werden, umfasst 102 verschiedene Spiele, Personen, Teams und Produktionen aus einer Vielzahl von Gaming-Genres und Plattformen.
Die Nominierten für das Spiel des Jahres sind "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33" von Sandfall Interactive; "Death Stranding 2: On the Beach" von Kojima Productions; "Donkey Kong Bonanza" von Nintendo; "HADES II" von Supergiant Games; "Hollow Knight: Silksong" von Team Cherry; und "Kingdom Come: Deliverance II" von Warhorse Studios.
Sony Interactive Entertainment ist der meistnominierte Publisher der Game Awards 2025 mit 19 Nominierungen in seinem gesamten Portfolio, gefolgt von Kepler Interactive mit 13 Nominierungen sowie Electronic Arts und Microsoft, beide mit je 10. Die Nominierten für die The Game Awards werden von einer globalen Jury aus über 150 Medienpublikationen und Creator-Outlets aus der ganzen Welt ausgewählt. Auch unsere Redaktion gehört erneut zur Jury.
Die diesjährige Show wird erneut kostenlos auf mehr als 30 digitalen Videoplattformen, einschliesslich Twitch, YouTube, Steam, X (ehemals bekannt als Twitter), Facebook, TikTok Live und vielen weiteren, übertragen. Die Game Awards 2024 brachen Zuschauerrekorde mit geschätzten 154 Millionen globalen Livestreams, ein Anstieg von 31% gegenüber der Show von 2023, die 118 Millionen Livestreams erreichte. Zusätzlich übertrugen mehr als 15'000 einzelne Content-Ersteller und Online-Influencer die Show an ihr Publikum, was dazu beiträgt, die Game Awards zu einem der grössten Livestream-Events der Welt zu machen.
Von heute bis zum 10. Dezember um 18:00 Uhr PT könnt ihr über eine Online-Abstimmung bei der Auswahl der Gewinner in allen Kategorien helfen.
The Game Awards werden am Donnerstag, den 11. Dezember 2024, live aus dem Peacock Theater in Los Angeles übertragen, mit Preisverleihungen, weltweiten Premieren neuer Spielankündigungen und musikalischen Darbietungen des The Game Awards Orchestra unter der Leitung von Lorne Balfe.
Die Awards werden von Geoff Keighley und Kimmie Kim als Executive Producers betreut. Richard Preuss ist der Regisseur, LeRoy Bennett ist der Creative Director und Michael E. Peter ist Co-Executive Producer.
Die vollständige Liste der Nominierten für die Game Awards 2025 findet ihr unten:
Game of the Year
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
- Hades II (Supergiant Games)
- Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)
Best Game Direction
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Hades II (Supergiant Games)
- Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)
Best Narative
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)
- Silent Hill f (NeoBards Entertainment/KONAMI)
Best Art Direction
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Hades II (Supergiant Games)
- Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)
Best Score and Music
- Christopher Larkin, Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Darren Korb, Hades II
- Lorien Testard, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Toma Otowa, Ghost of Yōtei
- Woodkid and Ludvig Forssell, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
Best Audio Design
- Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/EA)
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Silent Hill f (NeoBards Entertainment/KONAMI)
Best Performance
- Ben Starr, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Charlie Cox, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Erika Ishii, Ghost of Yōtei
- Jennifer English, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Konatsu Kato, Silent Hill f
- Troy Baker, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Innovation in Accessibility
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows (Ubisoft)
- Atomfall (Rebellion)
- Doom: The Dark Ages (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
- EA Sports FC 26 (EA Canada/EA Romania/EA)
- South of Midnight (Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios)
Games for Impact
- Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia/AP Thomson/Hexacutable)
- Despelote (Julián Cordero/Sebastián Valbuena/Panic)
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (Don’t Nod Montreal/Don’t Nod)
- South of Midnight (Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Wanderstop (Ivy Road/Annapurna Interactive)
Best Ongoing
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Marvel Rivals (NetEase Games)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
Best Community Support
--Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios) - Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix) - Fortnite (Epic Games) - Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment) - No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
Best Independent Game
- Absolum (Guard Crush Games/Supamonks/Dotemu)
- Ball x Pit (Kenny Sun/Devolver Digital)
- Blue Prince (Dogubomb/Raw Fury)
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive)
- Hades II (Supergiant Games)
- Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)
Best Debut Indie Game
- Blue Prince (Dogubomb/Raw Fury)
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
- Despelote (Julián Cordero/Sebastián Valbuena/Panic)
- Dispatch (AdHoc Studio)
- Megabonk (Vedinad)
Bes Mobile Game
- Destiny: Rising (NetEase Games)
- Persona 5: The Phantom X (Black Wings Game Studio/Sega)
- Sonic Rumble (Rovio Entertainment/Sega)
- Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Cygames Inc.)
- Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)
Best VR/AT
- Alien: Rogue Incursion (Survios)
- Arken Age (VitruviusVR)
- Ghost Town (Fireproof Games)
- Marvel’s Deadpool VR (Twisted Pixel Games/Oculus Studios)
- The Midnight Walk (MoonHood/Fast Travel Games)
Best Action
- Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/EA)
- Doom: The Dark Ages (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
- Hades II (Supergiant Games)
- Ninja Gaiden 4 (Platinum Games/Team Ninja/Xbox Game Studios)
- Shinobi: Art of Vengeance (Lizardcube/Sega)
Best Action/Adventure
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (MachineGames/Bethesda Softworks)
- Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)
- Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)
Best RPB
- Avowed (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)
- The Outer Worlds 2 (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
- Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)
Best Fighting
- 2XKO (Riot Games)
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (Capcom)
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (SNK Corporation)
- Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection (Digital Eclipse/Atari)
- Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)
Best Family
- Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
- LEGO Party! (SMG Studio/Fictions)
- LEGO Voyagers (Light Brick Studios/Annapurna Interactive)
- Mario Kart World (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Sonic Team/Sega)
- Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)
Best Sim/Strategy
- The Alters (11 Bit Studios)
- FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles (Square Enix)
- Jurassic World Evolution 3 (Frontier Developments)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VII (Firaxis Games/2K)
- Tempest Rising (Slipgate Ironworks/3D Realms)
- Two Point Museum (Two Point Studios/Sega)
Best Sports/Racing
- EA Sports FC 26 (EA Canada/EA Romania/EA)
- F1 25 (Codemasters/EA)
- Mario Kart World (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
- Rematch (Sloclap/Kepler Interactive)
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Sonic Team/Sega)
Best Multiplayer
- Arc Raiders (Embark Studios)
- Battlefield 6 (Electronic Arts)
- Elden Ring Nightreign (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Peak (Aggro Crab/Landfall)
- Split Fiction (Hazelight/EA)
Best Adaptaion
- A Minecraft Movie (Legendary Pictures/Mojang/Warner Bros)
- Devil May Cry (Studio Mir/Capcom/Netflix)
- The Last of Us: Season 2 (HBO/PlayStation Productions)
- Splinter Cell: Deathwatch (FOST Studio/Ubisoft/Netflix)
- Until Dawn (Screen Gems/PlayStation Productions)
Most Anticipated Game
- 007 First Light (IO Interactive)
- Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
- Marvel’s Wolverine (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)
- The Witcher IV (CD Projekt Red)
Contend Creator of the Year
- Caedrel
- Kai Cenat
- MoistCr1TiKaL
- Sakura Miko
- The Burnt Peanut
Best E-Sports Game
- Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)
- DOTA 2 (Valve)
- League of Legends (Riot)
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)
- Valorant (Riot)
Best E-Sports Athlete
- brawk - Brock Somerhalder (Valorant)
- Chovy - Jeong Ji-hoon (League of Legends)
- f0rsakeN - Jason Susanto (Valorant)
- Kakeru - Kakeru Watanabe (Street Fighter)
- MenaRD - Saul Leonardo (Street Fighter)
- Zyw0o - Mathieu Herbaut (Counter-Strike 2)
Best E-Sports Team
- Gen.G - League of Legends
- NRG - Valorant
- Team Falcons - DOTA 2
- Team Liquid PH - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Team Vitality - Counter-Strike 2