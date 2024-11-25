Apple Black Friday - Shopping Event 2024

Auch unsere Freunde bei Apple sind ab dem Black Friday aktiv. Was euch beim Apple Shopping Event erwartet, erfahrt ihr hier. Ab dem 29. November gibt's eine Apple Gift Card über bis zu CHF 200.-, wenn ihr ein qualifiziertes Produkt kauft.
(Nur bei Apple – online, im Store, und mit der Apple Store App.)
iPhone
Erhalte eine Apple Gift Card über bis zu CHF 75.-, wenn du ein iPhone 15, iPhone 14 oder iPhone SE kaufst.
Mac
Erhalte eine Apple Gift Card über bis zu CHF 200.-, wenn du ein 15" MacBook Air (M3), 13" MacBook Air (M3) oder 13" MacBook Air (M2) kaufst.
iPad
Erhalte eine Apple Gift Card über bis zu CHF 100.-, wenn du ein iPad Pro, iPad Air oder iPad (10. Generation) kaufst.
Apple Watch
Erhalte eine Apple Gift Card über CHF 50.-, wenn du eine Apple Watch SE kaufst.
AirPods
Erhalte eine Apple Gift Card über bis zu CHF 75.-, wenn du AirPods Max, AirPods Pro 2 oder AirPods 4 kaufst.
TV & Home
Erhalte eine Apple Gift Card über bis zu CHF 50.-, wenn du ein Apple TV 4K oder einen HomePod kaufst.
Beats
Erhalte eine Apple Gift Card über bis zu CHF 50.-, wenn du Beats Studio Pro, Beats Solo 4 Wireless, Beats Solo Buds, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds +, Beats Pill oder Beats Flex kaufst.
Zubehör
Erhalte eine Apple Gift Card über CHF 25.-, wenn du ein Magic Keyboard, einen Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil (2. Generation), ein Magic Keyboard Folio, Smart Folio für iPad Pro, Smart Folio für iPad Air oder Smart Folio für iPad (10. Generation) kaufst.