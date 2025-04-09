Astro Bot räumt bei den BAFTA Awards ab

Die British Academy of Film and Television Arts (oder kurz BAFTA) hat gestern um 20 Uhr unserer Zeit ihre jährlichen Awards vergeben. Dabei konnte vor allem "Astro Bot" ordentlich abräumen.
Die komplette Gewinnerliste der diesjährigen BAFTA-Awards liest sich dabei, nach den einzelnen Kategorien aufgeschlüsselt, folgendermassen:
Animation
- Astro Bot - GEWINNER
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Lego Horizon Adventures
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Thank Goodness You're Here!
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Artistic Achievement
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Harold Halibut
- Neva - GEWINNER
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Still Wakes the Deep
Audio Achievement
- Animal Well
- Astro Bot - GEWINNER
- Helldivers 2
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Still Wakes the Deep
Best Game
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Helldivers 2
- Thank Goodness You're Here!
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Astro Bot - GEWINNER
- Balatro
British Game
- A Highland Song
- Lego Horizon Adventures
- Paper Trail
- Senua's Sage: Hellblade 2
- Still Wakes the Deep
- Thank Goodness You're Here! - GEWINNER
Debut Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro - GEWINNER
- Pacific Drive
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau
- Thank Goodness You're Here!
- The Plucky Squire
Evolving Game
- Vampire Survivors - GEWINNER
- World of Warcraft
- Diablo 4
- Final Fantasy 14
- No Man's Sky
- Sea of Thieves
Family
- Astro Bot - GEWINNER
- Cat Quest 3
- Lego Horizon Adventures
- Little Kitty, Big City
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Plucky Squire
Fellowship
- Yoko Shimomura
Game Beyond Entertainment
- Botany Manor
- Kind Words 2
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau - GEWINNER
- Tetris Forever
- Vampire Therapist
Game Design
- Animal Well
- Astro Bot - GEWINNER
- Balatro
- Helldivers 2
- Tactical Breach Wizards
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Multiplayer
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2 - GEWINNER
- Lego Horizon Adventures
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Music
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Helldivers 2 - GEWINNER
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
Narrative
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio - GEWINNER
- Senua's Sage: Hellblade 2
- Still Wakes the Deep
New Intellectual Property
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Still Wakes the Deep - GEWINNER
- Thank Goodness You're Here!
- Animal Well
- Balatro
Performer in a Leading Role
- Still Wakes the Deep - Alec Newman - GEWINNER
- Indika - Isabella Inchbald
- Silent Hill 2 - Luke Roberts
- Star Wars Outlaws - Humberly González
- Senua's Saga : Hellblade 2 - Melina Juergens
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - Y'lan Noel
Performer in a Supporting Role
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - Aldis Amah Hamilton
- Thank Goodness You're Here! - Jon Blyth
- Still Wakes the Deep - Michael Abubakar
- Still Wakes the Deep - Karen Dunbar - GEWINNER
- Thank Goodness You're Here! - Matt Berry
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - Abbi Greenland, Helen Goalen
Technical Achievement
- Tiny Glade
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - GEWINNER