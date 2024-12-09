Disney+: Trailer zum Doctor Who Weihnachtsspecial

Disney+ hat nun den Trailer für das "Doctor Who"-Weihnachtsspecial, "Joy to the World", veröffentlicht, welches ab dem 25. Dezember um 18:10 Uhr auf Disney+ verfügbar sein wird.

In den Hauptrollen sind Ncuti Gatwa ("Sex Education") als der Doctor und Nicola Coughlan ("Bridgerton") als Joy zu sehen. Zur weiteren Besetzung gehören Steph de Whalley als Anita, Jonathan Aris als Melnak, Joel Fry als Trev, Peter Benedict als Basil, Julia Watson als Hilda und Niamh Marie Smith als Sylvia.

"Joy to the World" wird von Steven Moffat ("Doctor Who", "Sherlock") produziert und geschrieben und von Alex Sanjiv Pillai ("Riverdale", "Bridgerton") inszeniert. Russell T. Davies ist Showrunner und ausführender Produzent. Weitere ausführende Produzenten sind Joel Collins, Phil Collinson, Julie Gardner und Jane Tranter.

"Doctor Who" wird von Bad Wolf mit BBC Studios für Disney Branded Television und BBC One und BBC iPlayer produziert.

Die zweite Staffel von "Doctor Who" wird im Jahr 2025 auf Disney+, wo verfügbar, und auf BBC iPlayer in Grossbritannien ausgestrahlt.