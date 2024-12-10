Ein erster Ausblick auf das Streaming-Jahr 2025 bei Disney+

General Entertainment (STAR)
- Deli Boys
- Family Guy - Staffel 23
- Futurama - Staffel 13
- Gänsehaut: Die verschwundenen Kinder | Startdatum: 10. Januar 2025
- FX’s Alien: Earth | Sommer 2025
- FX’s Dying for Sex
- FX’s The Bear: King of the Kitchen - Staffel 4
- FX’s Welcome to Wrexham - Staffel 4
- Good American Family
- High Potential | Startdatum: 23. Januar 2025
- Paradise | Startdatum: 28. Januar 2025
- Percy Jackson: Die Serie - Staffel 2
- The Kardashians - Staffel 6
- The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives - Staffel 2
- Will Trent - Staffel 3
Studios
- Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again | Startdatum: 5. März 2025
- Marvel Television’s Ironheart | Startdatum: 25. Juni 2025
- Marvel Animations „Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man“ | 29. Jan. 2025
- Marvel Animations „Eyes of Wakanda“| Startdatum: August 2025
- Marvel Animations „Marvel Zombies“| Startdatum: Oktober 2025
- Marvel Television’s „Wonder Man“ | Startdatum: Dezember 2025
- Star Wars: Andor - Staffel 2 | Startdatum: 23. April 2025
EMEA Originals
- A Thousand Blows
- Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes
National Geographic
- Ohne Limits mit Chris Hemsworth - Staffel 2
- No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski
- David Blaine: Do Not Attempt
- Stanley Tucci: The Heart of Italy
- Underdogs
- David Attenborough: Ocean (working title)
- Secrets of the Penguins
- Jaws At 50 (working title)