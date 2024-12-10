Ein erster Ausblick auf das Streaming-Jahr 2025 bei Disney+

Auf diese Serien und Filme dürft ihr euch freuen

News Roger

General Entertainment (STAR)

  • Deli Boys
  • Family Guy - Staffel 23
  • Futurama - Staffel 13
  • Gänsehaut: Die verschwundenen Kinder | Startdatum: 10. Januar 2025
  • FX’s Alien: Earth | Sommer 2025
  • FX’s Dying for Sex
  • FX’s The Bear: King of the Kitchen - Staffel 4
  • FX’s Welcome to Wrexham - Staffel 4
  • Good American Family
  • High Potential | Startdatum: 23. Januar 2025
  • Paradise | Startdatum: 28. Januar 2025
  • Percy Jackson: Die Serie - Staffel 2
  • The Kardashians - Staffel 6
  • The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives - Staffel 2
  • Will Trent - Staffel 3

Studios

  • Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again | Startdatum: 5. März 2025
  • Marvel Television’s Ironheart | Startdatum: 25. Juni 2025
  • Marvel Animations „Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man“ | 29. Jan. 2025
  • Marvel Animations „Eyes of Wakanda“| Startdatum: August 2025
  • Marvel Animations „Marvel Zombies“| Startdatum: Oktober 2025
  • Marvel Television’s „Wonder Man“ | Startdatum: Dezember 2025
  • Star Wars: Andor - Staffel 2 | Startdatum: 23. April 2025

EMEA Originals

  • A Thousand Blows
  • Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes

National Geographic

  • Ohne Limits mit Chris Hemsworth - Staffel 2
  • No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski
  • David Blaine: Do Not Attempt
  • Stanley Tucci: The Heart of Italy
  • Underdogs
  • David Attenborough: Ocean (working title)
  • Secrets of the Penguins
  • Jaws At 50 (working title)
Quelle: Disney+
