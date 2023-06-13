Play on Worlds kündigt Ebenezer and The Invisible World an

Mit "Ebenezer and The Invisible World" stellt Publisher und Entwicklerstudio Play on Worlds uns ein Metroidvania vor, das von Charles Dickens "Weihnachtsgeschichte" (Original: "Christmas Carol") inspiriert ist. Ob das Game pünktlich zu Weihnachten erscheint, wurde bisher nicht bekannt gegeben. Wenn es dann so weit ist, können wir uns auf einen Release für PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One und PC freuen.
Über Ebenezer and The Invisible World
"Join Ebenezer Scrooge and a team of spectral allies as they battle to save London from the clutches of the wealthy industrialist, Caspar Malthus, and his militant Private Guard. With each Ghost lending their unique abilities, explore the dark corners of London and uncover the sinister influence of the Dark Spirit and an army of Unrepentant Ghosts. Will you have the courage to confront Caspar and stop his malevolent plans before it is too late?
Features
- Meet and unlock powerful Ghosts, each with their own stories and quests to complete, lending their powers to Ebenezer on this adventure.
- Explore Victorian-era London across multiple regions of the city and uncover the dark secrets of the Malthus family.
- Traverse the world in extraordinary ways with the help of Movement Ghosts, including trapeze artists Rose and Flossie Reed, mountaineer Victoria Peak, professor of time and space Haley Hall, and many others.
- Use each Ghost’s special ability to explore the world while fighting a legion of Unrepentant Ghosts who have descended upon London since the return of the Dark Spirit.
- Enjoy the narrative through dialogues and in-game cutscenes and learn the tragic backstories of Ghosts now tethered to the mortal world.
- Learn and master an intricate map in a classic non-linear, ability gated, Metroidvania.
- Collect limited materials such as Ether, Iron, and Mugwort to unlock new items and abilities.
- Discover secret areas and rare materials.
- All art is hand-drawn featuring frame-by-frame coloring and animations."