Play on Worlds kündigt Ebenezer and The Invisible World an

Mit "Ebenezer and The Invisible World" stellt Publisher und Entwicklerstudio Play on Worlds uns ein Metroidvania vor, das von Charles Dickens "Weihnachtsgeschichte" (Original: "Christmas Carol") inspiriert ist. Ob das Game pünktlich zu Weihnachten erscheint, wurde bisher nicht bekannt gegeben. Wenn es dann so weit ist, können wir uns auf einen Release für PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One und PC freuen.

Über Ebenezer and The Invisible World

"Join Ebenezer Scrooge and a team of spectral allies as they battle to save London from the clutches of the wealthy industrialist, Caspar Malthus, and his militant Private Guard. With each Ghost lending their unique abilities, explore the dark corners of London and uncover the sinister influence of the Dark Spirit and an army of Unrepentant Ghosts. Will you have the courage to confront Caspar and stop his malevolent plans before it is too late?

Features