A MAZE./ Berlin Awards 2025

In diesem Jahr haben Künstler und Künstlerinnen aus 72 Ländern 364 Arbeiten aus den Bereichen Games, Kunst und Playful Media eingereicht. Darunter sind 58 Beiträge "beyond screen". Das sind +100 Beiträge, +12 Länder und rund +40 Arbeiten "beyond screen". Das internationale Auswahlkomitee und das A MAZE. Team wählten die 25 Nominierten für die Hauptpreise "Most Amazing", "Long Feature", "Digital Moment", "Explorer" und "Human Human Machine" aus, fünf Nominierte wurden für den WINGS Award ausgewählt und 15 weitere Arbeiten erhielten eine lobende Erwähnung des Festivals.

"Für ein Festival, das sich auf die Randbereiche und die Kombinationen von Arthouse-Games und spielerischen Medien in Theater, XR, Performances sowie anderen Kunstformen konzentriert, könnte ich nicht glücklicher über die überwältigende Zahl an vielfältigen Künstler sein, die ihre Beiträge aus noch mehr Ländern der Welt eingereicht haben – nicht weil mehr besser ist, sondern weil es zeigt, dass die Menschen uns vertrauen, eine Plattform für diese spezielle Kombination der Künste zu bieten; dass wir der Treffpunkt für die Gemeinschaft dieser bunten internationalen Bewegung sind. Vielen Dank!"

Matthias 'Mat' Löwenotter - Head of A MAZE. Awards

Die internationale Jury bestehend aus unter anderen Aluta Null (Digital Artist, Südafrika), Ludipe (Experimentelle Games, Spanien), Somi (Most Amazing Award 24, Südkorea) und Tanja Tankred (WINGS Award 24, Dänemark), wird die Kategorien der Nominierten und Gewinner:innen auswählen. Die Gewinner:innen werden bei der A MAZE. Award Show am 16. Mai 2025 im silent green Kulturquartier (Betonhalle) verkündet.

Diese Auswahl an interaktiven Meisterwerken wird auf dem A MAZE. / Berlin 2025 Festival vom 14. bis 17. Mai 2025 ausgestellt und erlebbar sein.

A MAZE. Awards Nominees

Breaking News by Danil Bialo, Tamir Herzberg, Evyatar Cohen (Israel)

CHILDREN OF SATURN by Boie Thomsen and Nils Schulze (Germany, Austria)

despelote by Julián Cordero, Sebastián Valbuena, Gabe Cuzzillo, Ian Berman (Ecuador, USA)

Endoparasitic 2 by Deep Root Interactive (USA, Germany, Canada, UK)

Flock by Hollow Ponds, Richard Hogg (UK)

Flora by Flora (Spain, Peru, Colombia)

Growth Spurt: A Meandering Intermission Into the Afterhours of a Miscalculation by Biagi Calicchia, Hanwen Xu, Hatim Benhsain, Isabelle Smith and Nichole Shinn (USA, China, Morocco)

In Their Shoes by We Are Muesli (Italy)

Karting K.O. by Bastien Loizillon and Lilonna Rondeleux (France)

Keep Driving by Y/CJ/Y (Sweden)

LIMINAL by Rowan Wood (Canada)

Mouthwashing by Wrong Organ (Sweden)

PROXIMATE by Cain Maddox (Australia)

PRŠÍ by Herdek (Czech Republic)

Pull Stay by Nito Souji (Japan)

RiceBoy Dreams by Charles Hanil Roberge (Switzerland)

ROAMance by Stanislaw Liguzinski, Ibrahim Quraishi, Julia Braenzel (Germany, Poland, The Netherlands)

Some Goodbyes We Made by Safe Flight Games, Joey Schutz (Taiwan, USA)

Soul Paint by Hatsumi & Monobanda (UK, The Netherlands)

Space Sprouts by Schleuder Games (Germany)

Synch.Live by Hillary Leone (USA, UK)

Take Us North by Anima Interactive (USA, Mexico, UK, Guatemala, Colombia, Argentina, The Netherlands, Portugal)

The Holy Gosh Darn by Perfectly Paranormal (Norway)

THRESHOLD by Julien Eveillé (France)

Tide Breakers by brainfruit (USA)

WINGS Award Nominees

Cabernet by Party for Introverts (UK)

Curiosmos by Céline & the Silly Stars (Belgium, The Netherlands)

Discounty by Crinkle Cut Games (Denmark)

IKEELYA by ALL DAY ALL NIGHT (Henrike Lode, Cukia Kimani) (South Africa)

STREET UNI X by daffodil & friends (Canada)

Honorable Mentions