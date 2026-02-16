Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 gewinnt DICE Awards

"Clair Obscur: Expedition 33" konnte sich jetzt eine weitere Auszeichnungen unter den berühmten Nagel reissen. So belegte man bei den diesjährigen DICE Awards etwa in der Kategorie "Game of the Year" den Spitzenplatz.
Die komplette Liste der Gewinner des DICE Awards liest sich folgendermassen:
- Outstanding Achievement in Animation: South of Midnight
- Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Outstanding Achievement in Character: Ghost of Yōtei – Atsu
- Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition: Ghost of Yōtei
- Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design: Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Outstanding Achievement in Story: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Outstanding Technical Achievement: Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Action Game of the Year: Hades 2
- Adventure Game of the Year: Ghost of Yōtei
- Family Game of the Year: Lego Party
- Fighting Game of the Year: Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
- Racing Game of the Year: Mario Kart World
- Role-Playing Game of the Year: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Sports Game of the Year: Rematch
- Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year: The Alters
- Online Game of the Year: Arc Raiders
- Immersive Reality Technical Achievement: Hotel Infinity
- Immersive Reality Game of the Year: Ghost Town
- Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game: Blue Prince
- Mobile Game of the Year: Persona 5: The Phantom X
- Outstanding Achievement in Game Design: Blue Prince
- Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Game of the Year - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33