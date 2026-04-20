Clair Obscur: Expedition 33: Auszeichnung bei den BAFTA Games Awards

Am Freitagabend wurden die diesjährigen BAFTA Games Awards vergeben. "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33" wurde dabei zum Spiel des Jahres gewählt, aber auch "Dispatch durfte sich über drei Auszeichnungen freuen.
Die komplette Liste der Gewinner liest sich, nach Kategorien aufgeschlüsselt, folgendermassen:
Animation
- Battlefield 6
- Death Stranding 2
- Dispatch – Winner
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hades 2
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Artistic Achievement
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2 – Winner
- Dispatch
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- South of Midnight
Audio Achievement
- Arc Raiders
- Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2
- Dispatch – Winner
- Ghost of Yotei
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Best Game
- Arc Raiders
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Winner
- Dispatch
- Ghost of Yotei
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
British Game
- Atomfall – Winner
- Citizen Sleeper 2
- Mafia: The Old Country
- Monument Valley 3
- Powerwash Simulator 2
- Two Point Museum
Debut Game
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Winner
- Consume Me
- Despelote
- Dispatch
- The Midnight Walk
Evolving Game
- Fallout 76
- Helldivers 2
- Hitman World of Assassination
- No Man's Sky – Winner
- Vampire Survivors
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Family
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Is This Seat Taken?
- Lego Party! – Winner
- Mario Kart World
- Powerwash Simulator 2
- Two Point Museum
Game Beyond Entertainment
- The Alters
- And Roger
- Citizen Sleeper 2
- Consume Me
- Despelote – Winner
- Stalker 2
Game Design
- Ball X Pit
- Blue Prince – Winner
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hades II
- Split Fiction
Multiplayer
- Arc Raiders – Winner
- Dune: Awakening
- Elden Ring Nightreign
- Lego Party!
- Peak
- Split Fiction
Music
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2
- Dispatch
- Ghost of Yotei – Winner
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Narrative
- The Alters
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – Winner
New IP
- The Alters
- Arc Raiders
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Dispatch
- South of Midnight – Winner
- Split Fiction
Performer in a Leading Role
- Aaron Paul – Dispatch
- Ben Starr – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Erika Ishii – Ghost of Yotei
- Jennifer English – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Winner
- Tom McKay – Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- Troy Baker – Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Performer in a Supporting Role
- Alix Wilton Regan – Lies of P: Overture
- Charlie Cox – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Jane Perry – Dead Take
- Jeffrey Wright – Dispatch – Winner
- Kirsty Rider – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Troy Baker – Death Stranding 2
Technical Achievement
- Arc Raiders
- Death Stranding 2
- Doom: The Dark Ages
- Ghost of Yotei – Winner
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Split Fiction
Fellowship
- Ilkka Pannanen