Clair Obscur: Expedition 33: Auszeichnung bei den BAFTA Games Awards

Liste der Gewinner

News Exklusiv sebastian.essner

Am Freitagabend wurden die diesjährigen BAFTA Games Awards vergeben. "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33" wurde dabei zum Spiel des Jahres gewählt, aber auch "Dispatch durfte sich über drei Auszeichnungen freuen.

Screenshot

Die komplette Liste der Gewinner liest sich, nach Kategorien aufgeschlüsselt, folgendermassen:

Animation

  • Battlefield 6
  • Death Stranding 2
  • Dispatch – Winner
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Hades 2
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong

Artistic Achievement

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2 – Winner
  • Dispatch
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • South of Midnight

Audio Achievement

  • Arc Raiders
  • Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2
  • Dispatch – Winner
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Best Game

  • Arc Raiders
  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Winner
  • Dispatch
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

British Game

  • Atomfall – Winner
  • Citizen Sleeper 2
  • Mafia: The Old Country
  • Monument Valley 3
  • Powerwash Simulator 2
  • Two Point Museum

Debut Game

  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Winner
  • Consume Me
  • Despelote
  • Dispatch
  • The Midnight Walk

Evolving Game

  • Fallout 76
  • Helldivers 2
  • Hitman World of Assassination
  • No Man's Sky – Winner
  • Vampire Survivors
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Family

  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • Is This Seat Taken?
  • Lego Party! – Winner
  • Mario Kart World
  • Powerwash Simulator 2
  • Two Point Museum

Game Beyond Entertainment

  • The Alters
  • And Roger
  • Citizen Sleeper 2
  • Consume Me
  • Despelote – Winner
  • Stalker 2

Game Design

  • Ball X Pit
  • Blue Prince – Winner
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Hades II
  • Split Fiction

Multiplayer

  • Arc Raiders – Winner
  • Dune: Awakening
  • Elden Ring Nightreign
  • Lego Party!
  • Peak
  • Split Fiction

Music

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2
  • Dispatch
  • Ghost of Yotei – Winner
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Narrative

  • The Alters
  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – Winner

New IP

  • The Alters
  • Arc Raiders
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Dispatch
  • South of Midnight – Winner
  • Split Fiction

Performer in a Leading Role

  • Aaron Paul – Dispatch
  • Ben Starr – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Erika Ishii – Ghost of Yotei
  • Jennifer English – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Winner
  • Tom McKay – Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
  • Troy Baker – Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Performer in a Supporting Role

  • Alix Wilton Regan – Lies of P: Overture
  • Charlie Cox – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Jane Perry – Dead Take
  • Jeffrey Wright – Dispatch – Winner
  • Kirsty Rider – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Troy Baker – Death Stranding 2

Technical Achievement

  • Arc Raiders
  • Death Stranding 2
  • Doom: The Dark Ages
  • Ghost of Yotei – Winner
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Split Fiction

Fellowship

  • Ilkka Pannanen
Quelle: BAFTA
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33PCPlayStation 5Xbox Series X/S

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