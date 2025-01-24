SNK hat eine offene Beta für "Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves" angekündigt. Diese findet im Februar statt.

Demnach beginnt die offene Beta für "Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves" am 20. Februar um neun Uhr und endet am 25. Februar um 8:59 Uhr. Wir können dabei aus acht Kämpfern und drei Online-Modi (Ranked Match, Casual Match und Room Match) wählen.

"Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves" zeichnet sich durch einen einzigartigen Grafikstil aus und bietet ein innovatives REV-System, das die Spannung im Kampf zum Siedepunkt bringt, sowie eine ganze Reihe anderer Kampfsysteme, die noch robuster sind, als je zuvor. Nicht nur Genrefans sollten hier auf ihre Kosten kommen.

"Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves" erscheint am 24. April 2025 für PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X und den PC.