Forgotlings für alle Plattformen angekündigt

Handgezeichnetes Metroidvania erscheint 2024

News Karl Wojciechowski

Publisher Hitcents und Entwicklerstudio ThroughLine Games kündigen "Forgotlings" an, ein Metroidvania für alle Hauptplattformen, nämlich PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One und PC. Das 2024 erscheinende Game weist eine 2.5D-halboffene Welt auf und setzt auf handgemalte Animationen. Hier könnt ihr euch einen ersten Eindruck verschaffen:

Über Forgotlings

"Forgotlings is a breathtaking cinematic action-adventure set in an enchanted realm inhabited by lost things searching for a purpose. Journey to distant corners of our collective memories and unite warring tribes against a mysterious looming threat to their existence. A wholly original storyworld filled with wonder and imagination awaits your discovery.

Key Features:

  • Travel the lands as Fig, a gifted posing doll, and captain of the sentient ship Volare

  • Bandits and critters lurk in the wilderness - Be stealthy or confront enemies head-on

  • Connect with forgotlings from various tribes through conversation or challenge them to a game of INA - a popular pastime in the world of forgotlings!

  • Full voice-acting bring characters and moments to life together with a beautifully haunting score featuring the renowned ensemble Theatre of Voices

  • Choose your destination in your quest to unite all things lost in this semi-open world metroidvania

  • Thousands of hand-drawn animation frames and beautifully realized environments makes you feel as if you’re playing an animated movie

...Stay tuned for more details!"

ForgotlingsPCPlayStation 4Xbox OneNintendo SwitchPlayStation 5Xbox Series X/SSummer Game Fest

Kommentare