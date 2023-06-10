Forgotlings für alle Plattformen angekündigt

Publisher Hitcents und Entwicklerstudio ThroughLine Games kündigen "Forgotlings" an, ein Metroidvania für alle Hauptplattformen, nämlich PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One und PC. Das 2024 erscheinende Game weist eine 2.5D-halboffene Welt auf und setzt auf handgemalte Animationen. Hier könnt ihr euch einen ersten Eindruck verschaffen:

"Forgotlings is a breathtaking cinematic action-adventure set in an enchanted realm inhabited by lost things searching for a purpose. Journey to distant corners of our collective memories and unite warring tribes against a mysterious looming threat to their existence. A wholly original storyworld filled with wonder and imagination awaits your discovery.

Key Features:

Travel the lands as Fig, a gifted posing doll, and captain of the sentient ship Volare

Bandits and critters lurk in the wilderness - Be stealthy or confront enemies head-on

Connect with forgotlings from various tribes through conversation or challenge them to a game of INA - a popular pastime in the world of forgotlings!

Full voice-acting bring characters and moments to life together with a beautifully haunting score featuring the renowned ensemble Theatre of Voices

Choose your destination in your quest to unite all things lost in this semi-open world metroidvania