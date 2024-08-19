gamescom award 2024

Die Nominierten des gamescom awards 2024 stehen fest: Die Jury aus deutschen und internationalen Games-Journalist und Creatoren hat aus einer Vielzahl an Einreichungen die vielversprechendsten Titel ausgewählt. Unter den Favoriten sind "Little Nightmares 3" von Bandai Namco Entertainment und "Dune: Awakening" von Funcom mit jeweils vier Nominierungen. "Star Wars Outlaws" von Ubisoft ist in drei Kategorien nominiert. Gleich mit jeweils drei Titeln im Rennen sind 11bit Studios mit The Alters, "Creatures of Ava" und "Frostpunk 2" sowie Bandai Namco Entertainment mit "Little Nightmares 3", "Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero" und "Unknown 9: Awakening".

Der gamescom award wird dieses Jahr in insgesamt 15 Kategorien verliehen. Fans und Besuchende der gamescom entscheiden gemeinsam mit der Fachjury des Awards, wer die begehrten Trophäen erhält. Der Startschuss zur Abstimmung fällt am Mittwoch, 21. August. Bis Donnerstag, 22. August um 14:00 Uhr (MESZ) können Fans und Besuchende der gamescom für ihre Favoriten in den Arts- und Plattform-Kategorien sowie den Kategorien "Best of Show Floor" und "Best Trailer/Announcement“" abstimmen.

Im Rahmen der gamescom: Opening Night Live wird bereits bekanntgegeben, wer in der Kategorie sustainability award gewonnen hat. Alle anderen Gewinner werden im Rahmen der gamescom award show am Freitag, 23. August von 14:00 bis 17:00 Uhr (MESZ) im gamescom studio hosted by IGN (Halle 7) geehrt.

Best Visuals

Crimson Desert, Pearl Abyss

Dune: Awakening, Funcom

Empire of the Ants, Tower Five / Microids

Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft

Best Audio

Dune: Awakening, Funcom

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Warhorse Studios / Plaion

Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Nine Sols, Red Candle Games

Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft

Best Gameplay

Blue Prince, Dogubomb / Raw Fury

Empire of the Ants, Tower Five / Microids

Frostpunk 2, 11bit studios

PVKK: Planetenverteidigungs-kanonenkommandant, Bippinbits

Most Entertaining

inZOI, Krafton

Monster Hunter Wilds, Capcom

Palworld, Pocketpair

PVKK: Planetenverteidigungs-kanonenkommandant, Bippinbits

Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft

Most Epic

Crimson Desert, Pearl Abyss

Dune: Awakening, Funcom

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Warhorse Studios / Plaion

Monster Hunter Wilds, Capcom

Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft

Most Wholesome

Creatures of Ava, Inverge Studios / 11bit studios

Tavern Talk, Gentle Troll Entertainment

Tiny Bookshop, neoludic games

Urban Jungle, Kylyk Games / Assemble Entertainment

Woodo, Daedalic Entertainment

Games for Impact

Creatures of Ava, Inverge Studios / 11bit studios

GreenGuardiansVR, SWR Südwestrundfunk

Out and About, Yaldi Games

REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games

Tiny Bookshop, neoludic games

Best Microsoft Xbox Game

Age of Mythology: Retold, Xbox Game Studios

Creatures of Ava, Inverge Studios / 11bit studios

Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft

The Alters, 11bit studios

Best PC Game

Dune: Awakening, Funcom

Empire of the Ants, Tower Five / Microids

Frostpunk 2, 11bit studios

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Warhorse Studios / Plaion

The Alters, 11bit studios

Best Sony PlayStation Game

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, Spike Chunsoft / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Monster Hunter Wilds, Capcom

The First Berserker: Khazan, Neople / Nexon

Unknown 9: Awakening, Reflector Entertainment / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Mobile Game