gamescom award 2024

Die Nominierten des gamescom awards 2024 stehen fest: Die Jury aus deutschen und internationalen Games-Journalist und Creatoren hat aus einer Vielzahl an Einreichungen die vielversprechendsten Titel ausgewählt. Unter den Favoriten sind "Little Nightmares 3" von Bandai Namco Entertainment und "Dune: Awakening" von Funcom mit jeweils vier Nominierungen. "Star Wars Outlaws" von Ubisoft ist in drei Kategorien nominiert. Gleich mit jeweils drei Titeln im Rennen sind 11bit Studios mit The Alters, "Creatures of Ava" und "Frostpunk 2" sowie Bandai Namco Entertainment mit "Little Nightmares 3", "Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero" und "Unknown 9: Awakening".
Der gamescom award wird dieses Jahr in insgesamt 15 Kategorien verliehen. Fans und Besuchende der gamescom entscheiden gemeinsam mit der Fachjury des Awards, wer die begehrten Trophäen erhält. Der Startschuss zur Abstimmung fällt am Mittwoch, 21. August. Bis Donnerstag, 22. August um 14:00 Uhr (MESZ) können Fans und Besuchende der gamescom für ihre Favoriten in den Arts- und Plattform-Kategorien sowie den Kategorien "Best of Show Floor" und "Best Trailer/Announcement“" abstimmen.
Im Rahmen der gamescom: Opening Night Live wird bereits bekanntgegeben, wer in der Kategorie sustainability award gewonnen hat. Alle anderen Gewinner werden im Rahmen der gamescom award show am Freitag, 23. August von 14:00 bis 17:00 Uhr (MESZ) im gamescom studio hosted by IGN (Halle 7) geehrt.
Best Visuals
- Crimson Desert, Pearl Abyss
- Dune: Awakening, Funcom
- Empire of the Ants, Tower Five / Microids
- Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft
Best Audio
- Dune: Awakening, Funcom
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Warhorse Studios / Plaion
- Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Nine Sols, Red Candle Games
- Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft
Best Gameplay
- Blue Prince, Dogubomb / Raw Fury
- Empire of the Ants, Tower Five / Microids
- Frostpunk 2, 11bit studios
- PVKK: Planetenverteidigungs-kanonenkommandant, Bippinbits
Most Entertaining
- inZOI, Krafton
- Monster Hunter Wilds, Capcom
- Palworld, Pocketpair
- PVKK: Planetenverteidigungs-kanonenkommandant, Bippinbits
- Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft
Most Epic
- Crimson Desert, Pearl Abyss
- Dune: Awakening, Funcom
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Warhorse Studios / Plaion
- Monster Hunter Wilds, Capcom
- Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft
Most Wholesome
- Creatures of Ava, Inverge Studios / 11bit studios
- Tavern Talk, Gentle Troll Entertainment
- Tiny Bookshop, neoludic games
- Urban Jungle, Kylyk Games / Assemble Entertainment
- Woodo, Daedalic Entertainment
Games for Impact
- Creatures of Ava, Inverge Studios / 11bit studios
- GreenGuardiansVR, SWR Südwestrundfunk
- Out and About, Yaldi Games
- REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games
- Tiny Bookshop, neoludic games
Best Microsoft Xbox Game
- Age of Mythology: Retold, Xbox Game Studios
- Creatures of Ava, Inverge Studios / 11bit studios
- Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft
- The Alters, 11bit studios
Best PC Game
- Dune: Awakening, Funcom
- Empire of the Ants, Tower Five / Microids
- Frostpunk 2, 11bit studios
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Warhorse Studios / Plaion
- The Alters, 11bit studios
Best Sony PlayStation Game
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, Spike Chunsoft / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Monster Hunter Wilds, Capcom
- The First Berserker: Khazan, Neople / Nexon
- Unknown 9: Awakening, Reflector Entertainment / Bandai Namco Entertainment
Best Mobile Game
- Digital Animals Game, souls.club
- Dungeons of Dreadrock 2 - The Dead King's Secret, Christoph Minnameier
- Genshin Impact, HoYoverse
- Monster Hunter Now, Capcom / Niantic
- Zenless Zone Zero, HoYoverse