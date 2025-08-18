Die Nominierten für den gamescom award 2025 stehen fest! Eine internationale Jury aus führenden Games-Journalistenund Content Creatorn hat aus einer Vielzahl von Einreichungen die vielversprechendsten und kreativsten Titel des Jahres ausgewählt.

In der Kategoriengruppe ARTS sticht besonders "Resident Evil Requiem" von Capcom Entertainment hervor, das in mehreren Kategorien wie Best Visuals, Best Audio, Best Gameplay und Most Epic nominiert ist.

In der Kategoriengruppe PLATFORM kämpfen u.a. Titel wie "Borderlands 4" von Gearbox Software / 2K und "Crimson Desert" von Pearl Abyss sowie "Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree" von Brownies Inc. / Bandai Namco Entertainment um die Auszeichnungen.

Die 2025 erweiterten GLOBAL-Kategorien bieten neben dem Heart of Gaming Award neue Jury-Kategorien wie Best Lineup, Best Booth (Jury Award) und Best Business Booth. In den Consumer-Kategorien Best Trailer/Announcement und den neu geschaffenen Kategorien Best Merch und Best Booth (Consumer Award) bestimmt allein die Community die Gewinner.

Best Visuals

Borderlands 4 - Gearbox Software / 2K

Bye Sweet Carole – Little Sewing Machine / Maximum Entertainment

Crimson Desert – Pearl Abyss

MIO: Memories In Orbit – Douze Dixièmes / Focus Entertainment

Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom Entertainment

Best Audio

Cairn – The Game Bakers

Little Nightmares 3 – Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Phantom Blade Zero – S-Game

Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom Entertainment

Rockbeasts – Lichthund / Team17

Best Gameplay

Donkey Kong Bananza – Nintendo

Hela – Windup / Knights Peak

Mario Kart World – Nintendo

PVKK: Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant – Bippinbits / Kepler Interactive

Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom Entertainment

Most Entertaining

Dispatch – AdHoc Studio

Donkey Kong Bananza – Nintendo

Grounded 2 – Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios

Hela – Windup / Knights Peak

Mario Kart World – Nintendo

Most Epic

Crimson Desert – Pearl Abyss

Dune: Awakening – Funcom

Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom Entertainment

Super Meat Boy 3D – Sluggerfly, Team Meat / Headup

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Saber Interactive / Focus Entertainment

Most Wholesome

Hela – Windup / Knights Peak

Is This Seat Taken? – Poti Poti Studio / Wholesome Games Presents

Star Birds – Toukana Interactive

Tiny Bookshop – neoludic games / Skystone Games, 2P Games

Winter Burrow – Pine Creek Games / Noodlecake

Games for Impact

Cairn – The Game Bakers

Forever Skies – Far From Home

Hollow Home – Twigames / Galaktus

Monowave – Studio BBB

Tiny Bookshop – neoludic games / Skystone Games, 2P Games

Best Microsoft Xbox Game

Borderlands 4 – Gearbox Software / 2K

Crimson Desert – Pearl Abyss

Grounded 2 – Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios

Little Nightmares 3 – Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Ninja Gaiden 4 – PlatinumGames, Team Ninja / Xbox Game Studios

Best PC Game

Anno 117: Pax Romana – Ubisoft Mainz / Ubisoft

Borderlands 4 – Gearbox Software / 2K

PVKK: Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant – Bippinbits / Kepler Interactive

Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree – Brownies inc. / Bandai Namco Entertainment

World of Warcraft – Blizzard Entertainment / Activision Blizzard

Best Sony PlayStation Game

Borderlands 4 – Gearbox Software / 2K

Crimson Desert – Pearl Abyss

Cronos: The New Dawn – Bloober Team

Pragmata – Capcom Entertainment

Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom Entertainment

Best Nintendo Switch 2 Game

Donkey Kong Bananza – Nintendo

Mario Kart World – Nintendo

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo

Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree – Brownies In. / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Winter Burrow – Pine Creek Games / Noodlecake

Best Mobile Game