Die Nominierten für den gamescom award 2025 stehen fest! Eine internationale Jury aus führenden Games-Journalistenund Content Creatorn hat aus einer Vielzahl von Einreichungen die vielversprechendsten und kreativsten Titel des Jahres ausgewählt.
In der Kategoriengruppe ARTS sticht besonders "Resident Evil Requiem" von Capcom Entertainment hervor, das in mehreren Kategorien wie Best Visuals, Best Audio, Best Gameplay und Most Epic nominiert ist.
In der Kategoriengruppe PLATFORM kämpfen u.a. Titel wie "Borderlands 4" von Gearbox Software / 2K und "Crimson Desert" von Pearl Abyss sowie "Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree" von Brownies Inc. / Bandai Namco Entertainment um die Auszeichnungen.
Die 2025 erweiterten GLOBAL-Kategorien bieten neben dem Heart of Gaming Award neue Jury-Kategorien wie Best Lineup, Best Booth (Jury Award) und Best Business Booth. In den Consumer-Kategorien Best Trailer/Announcement und den neu geschaffenen Kategorien Best Merch und Best Booth (Consumer Award) bestimmt allein die Community die Gewinner.
Best Visuals
- Borderlands 4 - Gearbox Software / 2K
- Bye Sweet Carole – Little Sewing Machine / Maximum Entertainment
- Crimson Desert – Pearl Abyss
- MIO: Memories In Orbit – Douze Dixièmes / Focus Entertainment
- Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom Entertainment
Best Audio
- Cairn – The Game Bakers
- Little Nightmares 3 – Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Phantom Blade Zero – S-Game
- Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom Entertainment
- Rockbeasts – Lichthund / Team17
Best Gameplay
- Donkey Kong Bananza – Nintendo
- Hela – Windup / Knights Peak
- Mario Kart World – Nintendo
- PVKK: Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant – Bippinbits / Kepler Interactive
- Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom Entertainment
Most Entertaining
- Dispatch – AdHoc Studio
- Donkey Kong Bananza – Nintendo
- Grounded 2 – Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios
- Hela – Windup / Knights Peak
- Mario Kart World – Nintendo
Most Epic
- Crimson Desert – Pearl Abyss
- Dune: Awakening – Funcom
- Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom Entertainment
- Super Meat Boy 3D – Sluggerfly, Team Meat / Headup
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Saber Interactive / Focus Entertainment
Most Wholesome
- Hela – Windup / Knights Peak
- Is This Seat Taken? – Poti Poti Studio / Wholesome Games Presents
- Star Birds – Toukana Interactive
- Tiny Bookshop – neoludic games / Skystone Games, 2P Games
- Winter Burrow – Pine Creek Games / Noodlecake
Games for Impact
- Cairn – The Game Bakers
- Forever Skies – Far From Home
- Hollow Home – Twigames / Galaktus
- Monowave – Studio BBB
- Tiny Bookshop – neoludic games / Skystone Games, 2P Games
Best Microsoft Xbox Game
- Borderlands 4 – Gearbox Software / 2K
- Crimson Desert – Pearl Abyss
- Grounded 2 – Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios
- Little Nightmares 3 – Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Ninja Gaiden 4 – PlatinumGames, Team Ninja / Xbox Game Studios
Best PC Game
- Anno 117: Pax Romana – Ubisoft Mainz / Ubisoft
- Borderlands 4 – Gearbox Software / 2K
- PVKK: Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant – Bippinbits / Kepler Interactive
- Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree – Brownies inc. / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- World of Warcraft – Blizzard Entertainment / Activision Blizzard
Best Sony PlayStation Game
- Borderlands 4 – Gearbox Software / 2K
- Crimson Desert – Pearl Abyss
- Cronos: The New Dawn – Bloober Team
- Pragmata – Capcom Entertainment
- Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom Entertainment
Best Nintendo Switch 2 Game
- Donkey Kong Bananza – Nintendo
- Mario Kart World – Nintendo
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo
- Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree – Brownies In. / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Winter Burrow – Pine Creek Games / Noodlecake
Best Mobile Game
- Arknights: Endfield – Hypergryph / Gryphline
- Dungeon Clawler – Stray Fawn / Stray Fawn Publishing, Playworks
- Genshin Impact – HoYoverse
- Love and Deepspace – Papergames / Infold Games
- Servant of the Lake – Rusty Lake