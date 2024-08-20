gamescom Opening Night Live: Das wurde gezeigt

Neuankündigungen, Trailer, Überraschungen & mehr

sebastian.essner

Die diesjährige gamescom Opening Night Live ist Geschichte und folgende Spiele waren dort zu sehen:

Preshow

Dave the Diver

Sniper Elite Resistance

Begone Beast

Roadcraft

Cairn

We Harvest Shadows

Aila

Revenge of the Savage Planet

InZOI

Directive 8020

Street Fighter 6

Main Show

Borderlands 4

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Goat Simulator Remastered

Persona 3 Reload

Dying Light: The Beast

Black Myth: Wukong

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

King of Meat

Lynked: Banner of the Spark

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

No More Room in Hell 2

Arc Raiders

Infinity Nikki

Warhammer 40.000: Space Marine II

Predecessor

Path of Exile 2

Dune: Awakening

Reanimal

Genshin Impact

Monster Hunter Wilds

Naraka: Bladepoint

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Mecha Break

Monument Valley 3

Sid Meier's Civilization VII

Starfield

Marvel Rivals

Age of Mythology: Retold

Towerborne

Delta Force: Hawk Ops

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Zenless Zone Zero

Honkai Star Rail

Batman Arkham Shadow

Little Nightmares 3

Herdling

Masters of Albion

Squid Game Unleashed

Unknown 9: Awakening

Arena Breakout: Infinite

Overwatch 2 x World of Warcraft

Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred

The First Berserker: Khazan

Ara History Untold

Dark and Darker Mobile

Floatopia

Indiana Jones und der Grosse Kreis

Mafia: The Old Country

Quelle: gamescom
