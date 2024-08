Game of Thrones: HBO soll 7 weitere Spin-offs im Auge haben

Per @GRRMspeaking remarks at this talk, there are currently 7 shows in various stages of development, 3 live action, 4 animated. We knew of 2 (Aegon the Conqueror, Ten Thousand Ships) and 2 (The Golden Empire, Sea Snake), as I recall #GoT #ASOIAF #GRRM https://t.co/xftFF8Mev1