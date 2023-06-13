Road To Vostok auf der PC Gaming Show gezeigt

Auf der PC Gaming Show wurde mitunter "Road to Vostok" gezeigt, ein Survival First-Person-Shooter, der immer wieder mit dem Zusatz 'ultra-realistisch' versehen wird. Versprochen wurde, dass das Spiel neben der aktuell laufenden Early-Access-Phase im Herbst auch in einer Demo ausprobiert werden kann. Hier bekommt ihr einen Einblick in das Game:

Über Road to Vostok

Survival

"A hardcore survival sandbox experience with realistic weapon mechanics, advanced survival systems and hostile NPC’s. Featuring multiple medical conditions, tactical weapon handling, permadeath elements and in-depth character simulation.

Looting

Scavenge, storage and craft hundreds of unique items based on real-world parameters and progressive loot-tiers. Find weapons, tools, consumables, medical items, military gear, electronics, apparel and much more.

Trading

Trade, buy or sell items to specialized in-game traders with intuitive refuse/accept value system. Traders can also be used for services like medical care or weapon maintenance.

Events

Dynamic game world includes randomized game events like Crash Sites, Airdrops, Ambush and special Trading Quest events. There are also environmental weather events like rain and thunderstorms.

Maps

The playable game world is made from individual maps, which are unique areas and based on real-world locations. These maps are connected to each other and each map has a difficulty rating in terms of NPC-AI. The main idea is that when you travel east and towards Vostok, the game will get harder but the loot will get better

Shelters

Shelters are safe zones and places to store loot. Shelter are different in terms of size and customization. Shelters are always available to player and most of them are also easy to find. Shelters are the only way to save your game.

Border Zone

Game world is divided by Border Zone and a physical border. Border can be crossed by using Crossing points which lead you to Vostok. Each of these Crossing points has a unique game mechanic and a certain level of risk associated with them.

Vostok

Vostok is a dangerous and mysterious zone. The moment you cross the border by using a Crossing Point and enter Vostok, you are inside the permadeath zone. If you die in Vostok, you will lose everything including your shelter items and safe files."