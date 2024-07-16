Neues Update fÃ¼r PokÃ©mon Unite verÃ¶ffentlicht

Mit "PokÃ©mon Unite" verÃ¶ffentlichte Nintendo eine hauseigene Antwort auf die anhaltende PopularitÃ¤t von Spielen wie "League of Legends" oder "Dota 2", in dem sich die immens beliebten PokÃ©mon im MOBA-Stil miteinander messen. Nun wurde das neueste Update verÃ¶ffentlicht, das bekannte Spielmodi zurÃ¼ckbringt und die Fans auf das dritte JubilÃ¤um einstimmt.
FÃ¼r Fans dÃ¼rfte vor allem der Zugang zum Spielmodus "Panic Parade" von grÃ¶sstem Interesse sein, der allen Nutzern ab dem 19. Juli im Spiel zur VerfÃ¼gung steht. DarÃ¼ber hinaus bietet die "Ho-Oh's Divine Forest Challenge" neue Anreize, das Spiel tÃ¤glich zu spielen, um gesammelte GegenstÃ¤nde gegen besondere In-Game-Inhalte zu tauschen. ZusÃ¤tzlich gibt es zahlreiche JubilÃ¤umsinhalte zu bestaunen.
Die Patch-Notes in der Ãœbersicht:
- Battle Map: Panic Parade unlocks again on 2024-07-19! The 3rd Anniversary is here! You can participate in all sorts of 3rd Anniversary commemorative events to celebrate with everyone!
- Ho-Ohâ€™s Divine Forest Challenge: You can participate in the event every day to collect divine forest coins and exchange them for Ho-Ohâ€™s Unite license!
- 3rd Anniversary Bargain Shop Available: You can obtain discounted items!
- 3rd Anniversary Prize Machine Event! During the event period, you can obtain 10 Anniversary Balls every day at no cost, up to a maximum of 100. You can only use Anniversary Balls on the same day you obtain them, so donâ€™t forget to use them!
- 3rd Anniversary Special Present: You can obtain Charizardâ€™s Unite license and other various rewards by logging in during the 3rd Anniversary!
- 3rd Anniversary Aeos Gem Special Deal: A special Aeos gem deal will take place to commemorate PokÃ©mon[Grm:nbsp ]UNITEâ€™s 3rd Anniversary. You can take advantage of it only once per day.
- Shop Updates
- Event Updates
- Anpassung verschiedener im Spiel nutzbaren PokÃ©mon