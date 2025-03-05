Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 mit den meisten Nominierungen für die BAFTA Games Awards

Inzwischen wurde die komplette Liste mit den Nominierungen für die diesjährigen BAFTA Games Awards veröffentlicht. Daraus sticht "Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2" mit insgesamt elf hervor.
Die vollständige Liste an Nominierungen für die diesjährigen BAFTA Games Awards liest sich demnach folgendermassen:
Animation
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Lego Horizon Adventures
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Thank Goodness You're Here!
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Artistic Achievement
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Harold Halibut
- Neva
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Still Wakes the Deep
Audio Achievement
- Animal Well
- Astro Bot
- Helldivers 2
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Still Wakes the Deep
Best Game
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Helldivers 2
- Thank Goodness You're Here!
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
British Game
- A Highland Song
- Lego Horizon Adventures
- Paper Trail
- Senua's Sage: Hellblade 2
- Still Wakes the Deep
- Thank Goodness You're Here!
Debut Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Pacific Drive
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau
- Thank Goodness You're Here!
- The Plucky Squire
Evolving Game
- Vampire Survivors
- World of Warcraft
- Diablo 4
- Final Fantasy 14
- No Man's Sky
- Sea of Thieves
Family
- Astro Bot
- Cat Quest 3
- Lego Horizon Adventures
- Little Kitty, Big City
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Plucky Squire
Game Beyond Entertainment
- Botany Manor
- Kind Words 2
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau
- Tetris Forever
- Vampire Therapist
Game Design
- Animal Well
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Helldivers 2
- Tactical Breach Wizards
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Multiplayer
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Lego Horizon Adventures
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Music
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Helldivers 2
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
Narrative
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Senua's Sage: Hellblade 2
- Still Wakes the Deep
New Intellectual Property
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Still Wakes the Deep
- Thank Goodness You're Here!
- Animal Well
- Balatro
Performer in a Leading Role
- Still Wakes the Deep - Alec Newman
- Indika - Isabella Inchbald
- Silent Hill 2 - Luke Roberts
- Star Wars Outlaws - Humberly González
- Senua's Saga : Hellblade 2 - Melina Juergens
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - Y'lan Noel
Performer in a Supporting Role
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - Aldis Amah Hamilton
- Thank Goodness You're Here! - Jon Blyth
- Still Wakes the Deep - Michael Abubakar
- Still Wakes the Deep - Karen Dunbar
- Thank Goodness You're Here! - Matt Berry
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - Abbi Greenland, Helen Goalen
Technical Achievement
- Tiny Glade
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
Die BAFTA Games Awards werden am 8. April verliehen.