Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 mit den meisten Nominierungen für die BAFTA Games Awards

Komplette Liste veröffentlicht

News Exklusiv sebastian.essner

Inzwischen wurde die komplette Liste mit den Nominierungen für die diesjährigen BAFTA Games Awards veröffentlicht. Daraus sticht "Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2" mit insgesamt elf hervor.

Screenshot

Die vollständige Liste an Nominierungen für die diesjährigen BAFTA Games Awards liest sich demnach folgendermassen:

Animation

  • Astro Bot
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Lego Horizon Adventures
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Thank Goodness You're Here!
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Artistic Achievement

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Harold Halibut
  • Neva
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Still Wakes the Deep

Audio Achievement

  • Animal Well
  • Astro Bot
  • Helldivers 2
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Still Wakes the Deep

Best Game

  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Helldivers 2
  • Thank Goodness You're Here!
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro

British Game

  • A Highland Song
  • Lego Horizon Adventures
  • Paper Trail
  • Senua's Sage: Hellblade 2
  • Still Wakes the Deep
  • Thank Goodness You're Here!

Debut Game

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Pacific Drive
  • Tales of Kenzera: Zau
  • Thank Goodness You're Here!
  • The Plucky Squire

Evolving Game

  • Vampire Survivors
  • World of Warcraft
  • Diablo 4
  • Final Fantasy 14
  • No Man's Sky
  • Sea of Thieves

Family

  • Astro Bot
  • Cat Quest 3
  • Lego Horizon Adventures
  • Little Kitty, Big City
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • The Plucky Squire

Game Beyond Entertainment

  • Botany Manor
  • Kind Words 2
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Tales of Kenzera: Zau
  • Tetris Forever
  • Vampire Therapist

Game Design

  • Animal Well
  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Helldivers 2
  • Tactical Breach Wizards
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Multiplayer

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Lego Horizon Adventures
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • Tekken 8
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Music

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Helldivers 2
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws

Narrative

  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Senua's Sage: Hellblade 2
  • Still Wakes the Deep

New Intellectual Property

  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Still Wakes the Deep
  • Thank Goodness You're Here!
  • Animal Well
  • Balatro

Performer in a Leading Role

  • Still Wakes the Deep - Alec Newman
  • Indika - Isabella Inchbald
  • Silent Hill 2 - Luke Roberts
  • Star Wars Outlaws - Humberly González
  • Senua's Saga : Hellblade 2 - Melina Juergens
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - Y'lan Noel

Performer in a Supporting Role

  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - Aldis Amah Hamilton
  • Thank Goodness You're Here! - Jon Blyth
  • Still Wakes the Deep - Michael Abubakar
  • Still Wakes the Deep - Karen Dunbar
  • Thank Goodness You're Here! - Matt Berry
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - Abbi Greenland, Helen Goalen

Technical Achievement

  • Tiny Glade
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Die BAFTA Games Awards werden am 8. April verliehen.

Quelle: BAFTA Games Awards
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2PCXbox Series X/S

Kommentare