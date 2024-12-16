Silent Hill 2 Remake räumt bei den Horror Game Awards ab

Bei den "richtigen" Game Awards ging das "Silent Hill 2 Remake" bekanntlich leer aus, aber dafür räumte es jetzt bei den gestern verliehenen Horror Game Awards gross ab. Die Liste der Gewinner liest sich konkret folgendermassen:
Best Performance
- Alec Newman/Caz - Caz in Still Wakes the Deep
- Luke Roberts/James Sunderland - Silent Hill 2 (GEWINNER)
- Vito Z. Holmes/Rambley the Raccoon - Indigo Park: Chapter 1
Most Accessible Horror Game
- Dead By Daylight - Behaviour Interactive
- Mouthwashing - Wrong Organ
- Slay the Princess – The Pristine Cut - Black Tabby Games (GEWINNER)
Best Narrative
- Silent Hill 2 - Bloober Team
- Mouthwashing -- Wrong Organ (GEWINNER)
- Slay the Princess - The Pristine Cut -- Black Tabby Games
Best Soundtrack
- Indigo Park: Chapter 1 - UniqueGeese
- Psychopomp GOLD - Fading Club
- Silent Hill 2 - Bloober Team SA (GEWINNER)
Players’ Choice
- Mouthwashing - Wrong Organ (GEWINNER)
- Silent Hill 2 - Bloober Team SA
- Buckshot Roulette - Mike Klubnika
Best Survival Horror
- Crow Country - SFB Games
- Silent Hill 2 - Bloober Team (GEWINNER)
- Until Dawn - Ballistic Moon
Best Indie Developer
- Chilla’s Art (GEWINNER)
- Puppet Combo
- Wrong Organ
Best Indie Horror Game
- Buckshot Roulette - Mike Klubnika
- Mouthwashing - Wrong Organ
- Still Wakes the Deep - The Chinese Room (GEWINNER)
Best Multiplayer Horror Game
- Dead By Daylight - Behaviour Interactive Inc.
- Lethal Company - Zeekerss (GEWINNER)
- Phasmophobia - Kinetic Games
Best VR Horror
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 - Steel Wool Studios
- Phasmophobia - Kinetic Games
- Resident Evil 4 VR - Capcom & Armature Studio (GEWINNER)
Best Developer
- Capcom (GEWINNER)
- Wrong Organ
- Puppet Combo
Horror Content Creator of the Year
- IGP
- ManlyBadassHero
- Markiplier (GEWINNER)
Technical Achievement
- Mouthwashing - Wrong Organ
- Still Wakes the Deep - The Chinese Room (GEWINNER)
- Silent Hill 2 - Bloober Team SA
Lifetime Achievement Award
- Masahiro Ito (GEWINNER)
- Scott Cawthon
- Sam Lake
Most Anticipated Horror Game
- Alien: Isolation Sequel - Creative Assembly (GEWINNER)
- Little Nightmares III - Supermassive Games
- Resident Evil 9 - Capcom
Horror Game of the Year
- Silent Hill 2 - Bloober Team SA (GEWINNER)
- Mouthwashing - Wrong Organ
- Still Wakes the Deep - The Chinese Room