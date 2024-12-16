Silent Hill 2 Remake räumt bei den Horror Game Awards ab

Liste der Gewinner

Bei den "richtigen" Game Awards ging das "Silent Hill 2 Remake" bekanntlich leer aus, aber dafür räumte es jetzt bei den gestern verliehenen Horror Game Awards gross ab. Die Liste der Gewinner liest sich konkret folgendermassen:

Best Performance

  • Alec Newman/Caz - Caz in Still Wakes the Deep
  • Luke Roberts/James Sunderland - Silent Hill 2 (GEWINNER)
  • Vito Z. Holmes/Rambley the Raccoon - Indigo Park: Chapter 1

Most Accessible Horror Game

  • Dead By Daylight - Behaviour Interactive
  • Mouthwashing - Wrong Organ
  • Slay the Princess – The Pristine Cut - Black Tabby Games (GEWINNER)

Best Narrative

  • Silent Hill 2 - Bloober Team
  • Mouthwashing -- Wrong Organ (GEWINNER)
  • Slay the Princess - The Pristine Cut -- Black Tabby Games

Best Soundtrack

  • Indigo Park: Chapter 1 - UniqueGeese
  • Psychopomp GOLD - Fading Club
  • Silent Hill 2 - Bloober Team SA (GEWINNER)

Players’ Choice

  • Mouthwashing - Wrong Organ (GEWINNER)
  • Silent Hill 2 - Bloober Team SA
  • Buckshot Roulette - Mike Klubnika

Best Survival Horror

  • Crow Country - SFB Games
  • Silent Hill 2 - Bloober Team (GEWINNER)
  • Until Dawn - Ballistic Moon

Best Indie Developer

  • Chilla’s Art (GEWINNER)
  • Puppet Combo
  • Wrong Organ

Best Indie Horror Game

  • Buckshot Roulette - Mike Klubnika
  • Mouthwashing - Wrong Organ
  • Still Wakes the Deep - The Chinese Room (GEWINNER)

Best Multiplayer Horror Game

  • Dead By Daylight - Behaviour Interactive Inc.
  • Lethal Company - Zeekerss (GEWINNER)
  • Phasmophobia - Kinetic Games

Best VR Horror

  • Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 - Steel Wool Studios
  • Phasmophobia - Kinetic Games
  • Resident Evil 4 VR - Capcom & Armature Studio (GEWINNER)

Best Developer

  • Capcom (GEWINNER)
  • Wrong Organ
  • Puppet Combo

Horror Content Creator of the Year

  • IGP
  • ManlyBadassHero
  • Markiplier (GEWINNER)

Technical Achievement

  • Mouthwashing - Wrong Organ
  • Still Wakes the Deep - The Chinese Room (GEWINNER)
  • Silent Hill 2 - Bloober Team SA

Lifetime Achievement Award

  • Masahiro Ito (GEWINNER)
  • Scott Cawthon
  • Sam Lake

Most Anticipated Horror Game

  • Alien: Isolation Sequel - Creative Assembly (GEWINNER)
  • Little Nightmares III - Supermassive Games
  • Resident Evil 9 - Capcom

Horror Game of the Year

  • Silent Hill 2 - Bloober Team SA (GEWINNER)
  • Mouthwashing - Wrong Organ
  • Still Wakes the Deep - The Chinese Room
