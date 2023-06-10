StoneSkip präsentiert Simpler Times

Mit "Simpler Times" präsentiert uns StoneSkip ein experimentelles Game für den PC, bei dem es um den Auszug aus dem Kindheitshaus geht. Das Packen erweist sich wegen der vieler guten Erinnerungen für Protagonistin Tania als äusserst schwierig. Für positive Erinnerungen dürfte zudem auch bei einigen die Umgebung hervorrufen. Hier findet man nämlich viel Technologie der 1980er-Jahre, wie einen Walkman oder eine Polaroid-Kamera.

Über Simpler Times

"In Simpler Times, you step into the shoes of Taina as she prepares to move out of her childhood home and begin the next chapter of her life. Relive her memories and learn how she grew into the creative, expressive person she has become. This is a contemplative, cozy experience. There is no score, no timer, no combat, no failing, and no anxiety. Just vibes.

4 Seasons, 4 Records

Simpler Times takes place in Taina’s childhood bedroom. Here you can listen to music, paint, watch nature, take photos, browse books, read notes & solve puzzles. Each object has a story to tell. The game takes place over ten years with 4 different moments to explore, each one portrayed in a different season.

Play at Your Own Pace

Explore each chapter of Taina’s past without timers or fail states adding unnecessary pressure. The subtle narration unfolds through careful observation and introspection, rewarding those who embrace Simpler Times' reflective nature.

Lo-fi Beats to Unwind to

Music is the soulful centerpiece of Simpler Times, as Taina relives her childhood memories by spinning records on a turntable. The exceptional lo-fi soundtrack by George Pandrea, a true maestro of the chillout format, is accompanied by the lyrical poetry of Taina’s IRL voice actor, Maeve Kroeger. You’ll want to listen to these vibey tunes over and over (and over) again, trust us."