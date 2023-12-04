Aktuelle Spiele-Releases

Gemeinsam mit unserem Partner World of Games haben wir die Neuerscheinungen der kommenden Tage für euch herausgesucht. Happy Gaming!
PC
- 05 Dezember 2023:
Disney Dreamlight Valley (Digital)
- 07 Dezember 2023:
Arizona Sunshine 2 VR (Digital)
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - Collector's Edition
Die Sims 4: For Rent (Code in a Box)
- 08 Dezember 2023:
Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate Edition (Code in a Box)
Nintendo Switch
- 05 Dezember 2023:
Batman: Arkham Trilogy (UK)
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star
Skater XL
- 08 Dezember 2023:
L.O.L. Surprise! Roller Dreams Racing
Star Wars Heritage Pack
World of Horror
PlayStation 5
- 05 Dezember 2023:
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
Front Mission 1st: Remake - Limited Edition
River City Girls 2 (US)
The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria
The Walking Dead: Destinies (UK)
- 06 Dezember 2023:
The Walking Dead: Destinies
- 07 Dezember 2023:
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - Collector's Edition
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - Gold Edition
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - Gold Steelbook Edition (inkl. Steelbook Case)
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - Steelbook Edition (inkl. Steelbook Case)
Football Manager 2024
Truck & Logistics Simulator
- 08 Dezember 2023:
Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate Edition
Quantum Error
PlayStation 4
- 05 Dezember 2023:
Embers of Mirrim (US)
The Walking Dead: Destinies (UK)
- 06 Dezember 2023:
The Walking Dead: Destinies
- 07 Dezember 2023:
Truck & Logistics Simulator
- 08 Dezember 2023:
Tim und Struppi: Die Zigarren des Pharaos - Limited Edition
Xbox Series X
- 05 Dezember 2023:
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
Disney Dreamlight Valley (Digital)
- 07 Dezember 2023:
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - Collector's Edition
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - Gold Edition
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - Gold Steelbook Edition (inkl. Steelbook Case)
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - Steelbook Edition (inkl. Steelbook Case)
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - Season Pass (Digital)
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - Ultimate Edition (Digital)
- 08 Dezember 2023:
Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate Edition
Xbox One
- 05 Dezember 2023:
Disney Dreamlight Valley (Digital)