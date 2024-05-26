Spiele-Releases und -Termine im Juni 2024

Der Sommer steht vor der Tür und die Spiele-Flaute ruft: Gut, es stehen zwar einige Games auf der Release-Liste, aber das ganze grosse Highlight wartet doch noch auf uns. Nungut, muss ja nicht unbedingt schlecht sein, denn der Pile-of-Shame freut sich auch über etwas Zuwendung.
Unser Monats-Highlight: Luigi's Mansion 2 HD, das am 27. Juni erscheinen wird.
Falls ihr noch den Mai nachholen wollt, geht es hier zu den Spiele-Releases vom Mai 2024.
Spiele-Releases im Juni 2024
Hinweis: Die Links auf den Games führen zu unserem Partner World of Games wo ihr die Spiele portofrei bestellen könnt. (Es sind nur Spiele gelistet, welche via WoG erhältlich sind)
Destiny 2: The Final Shape (Digital) - PC - 04. Juni
Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game (Digital) - PC - 04. Juni
Songs of Silence - Early Access (Digital) - PC - 04. Juni
Die Schlümpfe: Village Party - PS5, NSW - 06. Juni
Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 (Digital) - XSX - 06. Juni
Pro Cycling Manager 2024 (Digital) - PC - 06. Juni
Tour de France 2024 - PS5, PS4, PC - 06. Juni
Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 - NSW - 07. Juni
Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection - PS5, NSW - 07. Juni
Sociable Soccer 24 - PS5, PS4, NSW - 07. Juni
Tevi - PS5, NSW - 07. Juni
ARK: Survival Ascended - PS5 - 11. Juni
Battle of Rebels - PS5, PS4, NSW - 14. Juni
Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes - Definitive Edition - PS4, NSW - 14. Juni
Monster Hunter Stories Collection - PS4 - 14. Juni
Monster Hunter Stories - NSW, PC - 14. Juni
Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye VR - PS5 - 14. Juni
Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance - PS5, NSW, XSX, PC - 14. Juni
Police Simulator: Patrol Officers - Gold Edition - PS5, XSX - 18. Juni
Still Wakes the Deep - PS5, PC - 18. Juni
Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 - PS5 - 20. Juni
Elden Ring - Shadow of the Erdtree Edition - PS5, XSX, PC - 21. Juni
GYLT - NSW - 21. Juni
Victoria 3: Sphere of Influence (Digital) - PC - 24. Juni
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble - NSW - 25. Juni
Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders - PS5 - 27. Juni
Luigi's Mansion 2 HD - NSW - 27. Juni
Outer Wilds - Archaeologist Edition - PS5, NSW - 27. Juni
Pocket Bravery - PS5, PS4 - 27. Juni
Radiant Tale: Fanfare! - NSW - 27. Juni
Tchia - Oléti Edition - NSW - 27. Juni
White Day 2: The Flower That Tells Lies - Complete Edition - PS5 - 27. Juni
34 Sports Games: World Edition - PS5, NSW - 28. Juni
Arise: A Simple Story - NSW - 28. Juni
Bitmap Bureau Collection - PS5, NSW - 28. Juni
Citizen Sleeper - NSW - 28. Juni
Gigantosaurus: Dino Sports - PS5, PS4, NSW - 28. Juni
Gothic Classic: Khorinis Saga - NSW - 28. Juni
Graven - PS5 - 28. Juni
SPYxANYA: Operation Memories - NSW - 28. Juni
Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars - PS4, NSW, XSX - 28. Juni
Pneumata - PS5 - 30. Juni
Brettspiel - Neuerscheinungen
HeroQuest: Der Pfad des wandernden Mönchs - 05. Juni
Redwood - 06. Juni
Schräge Vögel - 07. Juni
Smart 10: Nature - 27. Juni
Smart 10: Rock & Pop - 27. Juni
Die Chroniken von Avel: Neue Abenteuer (Nachproduktion) - 28. Juni
Gaming - Events & Termine
Die Veranstaltungen der kommenden zwei Monate, damit ihr besser planen könnt...
World of Games - Brettspiel-Abende - Donnerstags jeweils ab 18:30
Monatliches Mario Kart 8 - Fun-Turniere - jeweils am 1. Sonntag jedes Monats um 14:00-15:30
Zürcher Filmorchester: Musikalischen Reise durch fremde Welten und Galaxien - 8. Juni, 20:00, Volkshause Zürich
Xbox Games Showcase - 9. Juni 2024, 19:00, Online
Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes - bis 30. August. 2024, Messe Basel
Geliebt, gelobt, gehypt – eine Ausstellung über Helden, Vorbilder und Idole - bis 27. April 2025, Stadtmuseum Aarau