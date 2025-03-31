Spiele-Releases und -Termine im April 2025

Habt ihr noch genügend Spiele oder braucht ihr noch welche? Vielleicht für Ostern? Wir haben da eine ganze Menge an grösseren oder kleineren Spielen... von daher: Happy Gaming!

Unser Monats-Highlight: Neva, das am 18. April physisch erscheinen wird.

Falls ihr noch den März nachholen wollt, geht es hier zu den Spiele-Releases vom März 2025.

Spiele-Releases im April 2025

Hinweis: Die Links auf den Games führen zu unserem Partner World of Games wo ihr die Spiele portofrei bestellen könnt.

Es sind nur Spiele gelistet, welche via WoG erhältlich sind. Zudem kann es sein, dass auch Rereleases und erneut verfügbare Titel gelistet werden.

Asterix Maxi Collection - NSW, PS5 - 03. April

South of Midnight - Premium Edition (Digital) - XSX, PC - 03. April

The Last of Us Part II Remastered (Digital) - PC - 03. April

Bullet Hell Collection: Volume 1 - NSW - 04. April

Jets'n'Guns: Complete Collection - NSW - 04. April

Kemco RPG Selection Vol. 2 - PS5 - 04. April

Kemco RPG Selection Vol. 9 - NSW - 04. April

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy - NSW - 04. April

Underdogs VR - PS5 - 04. April

Battlefield Waltz - Day 1 Edition - NSW - 08. April

Commandos: Origins (Digital) - PC - 09. April

ACA NEOGEO Selection Vol. 3 - NSW - 10. April

ACA NEOGEO Selection Vol. 4 - NSW - 10. April

Big Helmet Heroes - Exalted Edition - NSW, PS5 - 10. April

Enotria: The Last Song - PS5, XSX - 10. April

Monster Energy Supercross 25 - Day 1 Edition - PS, XSX - 10. April

Poppy Playtime - Triple Pack - NSW, XSX - 10. April

Snow Bros. 2 Special - NSW - 10. April

SteamWorld Heist 2 - NSW, PS5 - 10. April

Despera Drops - NSW - 10. April

Let's School - PS5 - 10. April

Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate VR - PS5 - 10. April

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition (Code in a Box) - NSW - 15. April

Final Fantasy 8 Remastered (Code in a Box) - NSW - 15. April

Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 - NSW - 15. April

Moorhuhn Kart 4 - NSW, PS5, PS4 - 15. April

Octopath Traveler (Code in a Box) - NSW - 15. April

Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate - Day 1 Edition - NSW, PS5 - 17. April

Rusty Rabbit - NSW - 17. April

Star Overdrive - NSW - 17. April

GRIS - PS5 - 18. April

Lunar Remastered Collection - NSW, PS4 - 18. April

Neva - NSW, PS5 - 18. April

Project Tower - PS5 - 18. April

Carmen Sandiego - 40th Anniversary Edition - NSW, PS5 - 24. April

Clair Obscure: Expedition 33 - PS5, XSX - 24. April

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves - 24. April

Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club TOKIMEKI Roadmap to Future - NSW - 24. April

RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic - NSW - 24. April

The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy - NSW - 24. April

Under Defeat - NSW, PS5 - 24. April

LISA - Decade of Joy Collection - NSW, PS5 - 25. April

Lost Ruins - NSW, PS5, PS4 - 25. April

Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate - NSW, PS - 25. April

Two Strikes - PS5 - 25. April

Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade - NSW, PS5, PS4 - 25. April

Amerzone Remake: The Explorer's Legacy - Limited Edition - PS5 - 29. April

Ogu and the Secret Forest - NSW - 29. April

SubwaySim 2 - PS5 - 29. April

MotoGP 25 - NSW, PS5, PS4, XSX - 30. April

Umurangi Generation - PS5 - 30. April

Gesellschaftsspiele

Der Herr der Ringe: Duell um Mittelerde (Nachproduktion) - 24. April

Zombicide - Zweite Edition: Pariz - 30. April

Gaming - Events & Termine

Die Veranstaltungen der kommenden zwei Monate, damit ihr besser planen könnt...

World of Games - Brettspiel-Abende - Donnerstags jeweils ab 18:30, World of Games, Schinhuetweg 3, Unterentfelden

Monatliches Mario Kart 8 - Fun-Turniere - jeweils am 1. Sonntag jedes Monats um 14:00-15:30 - Online

Nintendo Direct - Nintendo Switch 2 - 2. April 2025, 15:00, Online

The Korean Wave - K-Pop-Ausstellung - 4. April - 17. August 2025, Museum Rietberg, Zürich

Nintendo Switch 2 - Experience Events - 4. - 6. April, Paris

Solocon - 5. &. 6. April, Solothurn

Swiss Game Hub: GameSpace - 10. April, 19:00, Swiss Game Hub, Erika-Mann Strasse 11, Zürich

Nintendo Switch 2 - Experience Events - 11. - 13. April, London

Swiss Game Hub: New Game Plus - 14. April, 19:00, Swiss Game Hub, Erika-Mann Strasse 11, Zürich

Nintendo Switch 2 - Experience Events - 25. - 27. April, Berlin

Nintendo Switch 2 - Experience Events - 25. - 27. April, Mailand

Japan Food Fest - 18.-20. April - Halle 550, Oerlikon, Zürich

Polymanga - 18.-20. April, Lausanne

Geliebt, gelobt, gehypt – eine Ausstellung über Helden, Vorbilder und Idole - bis 27. April - Stadtmuseum Aarau

Choose Your Player - bis 27. April 2025, Friedrichshafen

Swiss Game Hub: Eröffnungs-Event - 26. April, ab 14:00, Swiss Game Hub, Erika-Mann Strasse 11, Zürich

Swiss Game Hub: Testing Night - 30. April, 19:00, Swiss Game Hub, Erika-Mann Strasse 11, Zürich

Nerdy Stand-Up-Comedy, 31. April 2025, Two Moons Boardgamebar

Assassin's Creed Symphonic Adventure - 3. Mai 2025, KKL Luzern

PlayStation: The Concert - 9. Mai 2025, Hallenstadion, Zürich

Fantasy Basel - The Swiss ComicCon - 29. - 31. Mai 2025, Messe Basel

