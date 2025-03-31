Spiele-Releases und -Termine im April 2025

Habt ihr noch genügend Spiele oder braucht ihr noch welche? Vielleicht für Ostern? Wir haben da eine ganze Menge an grösseren oder kleineren Spielen... von daher: Happy Gaming!
Unser Monats-Highlight: Neva, das am 18. April physisch erscheinen wird.
Falls ihr noch den März nachholen wollt, geht es hier zu den Spiele-Releases vom März 2025.
Spiele-Releases im April 2025
Asterix Maxi Collection - NSW, PS5 - 03. April
South of Midnight - Premium Edition (Digital) - XSX, PC - 03. April
The Last of Us Part II Remastered (Digital) - PC - 03. April
Bullet Hell Collection: Volume 1 - NSW - 04. April
Jets'n'Guns: Complete Collection - NSW - 04. April
Kemco RPG Selection Vol. 2 - PS5 - 04. April
Kemco RPG Selection Vol. 9 - NSW - 04. April
S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy - NSW - 04. April
Underdogs VR - PS5 - 04. April
Battlefield Waltz - Day 1 Edition - NSW - 08. April
Commandos: Origins (Digital) - PC - 09. April
ACA NEOGEO Selection Vol. 3 - NSW - 10. April
ACA NEOGEO Selection Vol. 4 - NSW - 10. April
Big Helmet Heroes - Exalted Edition - NSW, PS5 - 10. April
Enotria: The Last Song - PS5, XSX - 10. April
Monster Energy Supercross 25 - Day 1 Edition - PS, XSX - 10. April
Poppy Playtime - Triple Pack - NSW, XSX - 10. April
Snow Bros. 2 Special - NSW - 10. April
SteamWorld Heist 2 - NSW, PS5 - 10. April
Despera Drops - NSW - 10. April
Let's School - PS5 - 10. April
Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate VR - PS5 - 10. April
Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition (Code in a Box) - NSW - 15. April
Final Fantasy 8 Remastered (Code in a Box) - NSW - 15. April
Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 - NSW - 15. April
Moorhuhn Kart 4 - NSW, PS5, PS4 - 15. April
Octopath Traveler (Code in a Box) - NSW - 15. April
Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate - Day 1 Edition - NSW, PS5 - 17. April
Rusty Rabbit - NSW - 17. April
Star Overdrive - NSW - 17. April
GRIS - PS5 - 18. April
Lunar Remastered Collection - NSW, PS4 - 18. April
Neva - NSW, PS5 - 18. April
Project Tower - PS5 - 18. April
Carmen Sandiego - 40th Anniversary Edition - NSW, PS5 - 24. April
Clair Obscure: Expedition 33 - PS5, XSX - 24. April
Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves - 24. April
Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club TOKIMEKI Roadmap to Future - NSW - 24. April
RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic - NSW - 24. April
The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy - NSW - 24. April
Under Defeat - NSW, PS5 - 24. April
LISA - Decade of Joy Collection - NSW, PS5 - 25. April
Lost Ruins - NSW, PS5, PS4 - 25. April
Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate - NSW, PS - 25. April
Two Strikes - PS5 - 25. April
Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade - NSW, PS5, PS4 - 25. April
Amerzone Remake: The Explorer's Legacy - Limited Edition - PS5 - 29. April
Ogu and the Secret Forest - NSW - 29. April
SubwaySim 2 - PS5 - 29. April
MotoGP 25 - NSW, PS5, PS4, XSX - 30. April
Umurangi Generation - PS5 - 30. April
Gesellschaftsspiele
Der Herr der Ringe: Duell um Mittelerde (Nachproduktion) - 24. April
Zombicide - Zweite Edition: Pariz - 30. April
Gaming - Events & Termine
Die Veranstaltungen der kommenden zwei Monate, damit ihr besser planen könnt...
World of Games - Brettspiel-Abende - Donnerstags jeweils ab 18:30, World of Games, Schinhuetweg 3, Unterentfelden
Monatliches Mario Kart 8 - Fun-Turniere - jeweils am 1. Sonntag jedes Monats um 14:00-15:30 - Online
Nintendo Direct - Nintendo Switch 2 - 2. April 2025, 15:00, Online
The Korean Wave - K-Pop-Ausstellung - 4. April - 17. August 2025, Museum Rietberg, Zürich
Nintendo Switch 2 - Experience Events - 4. - 6. April, Paris
Solocon - 5. &. 6. April, Solothurn
Swiss Game Hub: GameSpace - 10. April, 19:00, Swiss Game Hub, Erika-Mann Strasse 11, Zürich
Nintendo Switch 2 - Experience Events - 11. - 13. April, London
Swiss Game Hub: New Game Plus - 14. April, 19:00, Swiss Game Hub, Erika-Mann Strasse 11, Zürich
Nintendo Switch 2 - Experience Events - 25. - 27. April, Berlin
Nintendo Switch 2 - Experience Events - 25. - 27. April, Mailand
Japan Food Fest - 18.-20. April - Halle 550, Oerlikon, Zürich
Polymanga - 18.-20. April, Lausanne
Geliebt, gelobt, gehypt – eine Ausstellung über Helden, Vorbilder und Idole - bis 27. April - Stadtmuseum Aarau
Choose Your Player - bis 27. April 2025, Friedrichshafen
Swiss Game Hub: Eröffnungs-Event - 26. April, ab 14:00, Swiss Game Hub, Erika-Mann Strasse 11, Zürich
Swiss Game Hub: Testing Night - 30. April, 19:00, Swiss Game Hub, Erika-Mann Strasse 11, Zürich
Nerdy Stand-Up-Comedy, 31. April 2025, Two Moons Boardgamebar
Assassin's Creed Symphonic Adventure - 3. Mai 2025, KKL Luzern
PlayStation: The Concert - 9. Mai 2025, Hallenstadion, Zürich
Fantasy Basel - The Swiss ComicCon - 29. - 31. Mai 2025, Messe Basel