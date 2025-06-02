Spiele-Releases und -Termine im Juni 2025

Es ist endlich so weit: der Sommer steht in den Startlöchern und um uns die heissen Temperaturen zu versüssen, hat sich Nintendo gedacht, es wäre endlich Zeit die Switch 2 zu releasen. Und falls es euch noch nicht heiss genug ist, wie wäre es mit "Death Stranding 2" (hier geht es zum Preview)?
Unser Monats-Highlight: Mario Kart World, das am 05. Juni physisch erscheinen wird.
Falls ihr noch den Mai nachholen wollt, geht es hier zu den Spiele-Releases vom Mai 2025.
Spiele-Releases im Juni 2025
Hinweis: Die Links auf den Games führen zu unserem Partner World of Games wo ihr die Spiele portofrei bestellen könnt.
Es sind nur Spiele gelistet, welche via WoG erhältlich sind. Zudem kann es sein, dass auch Rereleases und erneut verfügbare Titel gelistet werden.
Akupara Action Pack - NSW - 04. Juni
Gloom and Doom - NSW - 04. Juni
Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo - NSW, PS5 - 04. Juni
Tomba! - Special Edition - PS5 - 04. Juni
Bravely Default: Flying Fairy - NSW2 - 05. Juni
Civilization 7 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - NSW2 - 05. Juni
Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate Edition - NSW2 - 05. Juni
Hitman: World of Assassination - Signature Edition - NSW2 - 05. Juni
Hogwarts Legacy - NSW2 - 05. Juni
Mario Kart World - NSW2 - 05. Juni
Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma - NSW, NSW2 - 05. Juni
Sonic x Shadow Generations - Day 1 Edition - NSW2 - 05. Juni
Split Fiction - NSW2 - 05. Juni
Street Fighter 6 - Years 1-2 Fighters Edition - NSW2, PS5 - 05. Juni
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - NSW2 - 05. Juni
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - NSW - 05. Juni
Tour de France 2025 - PS5, XSX - 05. Juni
Yakuza 0: Director's Cut - NSW2 - 05. Juni
El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron HD Remaster - NSW - 06. Juni
Dune: Awakening (Digital) - PC - 10. Juni
MindsEye - Day 1 Edition - PS5, XSX, PC - 10. Juni
SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered - NSW - 11. Juni
Staffer Case: A Supernatural Mystery Adventure - NSW - 11. Juni
7'scarlet - NSW - 12. Juni
Berserk Boy - NSW - 12. Juni
Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark - NSW, PS5 - 12. Juni
Kingdom Hearts - All-in-One Edition - PS4 - 12. Juni
Memory Lost - Shift Edition - PS5 - 12. Juni
Stellar Blade (Digital) - PC - 12. Juni
The Alters (Digital) - PC - 13. Juni
Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate VR - PS5 - 13. Juni
Rematch - Elite Edition (Digital) - PC - 16. Juni
Date Everything! (Digital) - PC - 17. Juni
100 in 1 Game Collection - NSW - 19. Juni
Architect Life: A House Design Simulator - NSW, PS, XSX, PC - 19. Juni
Chronicles of the Wolf - NSW, PS5 - 19. Juni
Die Schlumpftastische Kollektion - NSW, PS5 - 19. Juni
Oddworld Anthology: The Unlikely Heroes Collection - NSW - 19. Juni
Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army - NSW2, NSW, PS - 19. Juni
Star Overdrive - PS5 - 19. Juni
Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit - NSW, PS5, PS4 - 20. Juni
Hungry Meem - NSW - 20. Juni
The Wreck - NSW - 20. Juni
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach - Collector's Edition - PS5 - 24. Juni
The Thing: Remastered - NSW, PS5 - 25. Juni
Against the Storm - NSW, PS5, XSX - 26. Juni
Macross: Shooting Insight - NSW, PS5, PS4 - 26. Juni
System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster (Digital) - PC - 26. Juni
Bendy and the Ink Machine - PS5 - 27. Juni
Death end re;Quest: CodeZ - Day 1 Edition - PS5, PS4 - 27. Juni
Death end re;Quest: Triple Pack - PS4 - 27. Juni
Detective Collection - PS5 - 27. Juni
Disney Illusion Island - PS5, XSX - 27. Juni
Dysmantle - PS5 - 27. Juni
Legend of Keepers - NSW - 27. Juni
Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open - NSW, PS5 - 27. Juni
Tamagotchi Plaza - NSW - 27. Juni
Truck Driver - Gold Edition - PS5 - 27. Juni
Cattle Country - NSW, PS5 - 30. Juni
Karma: The Dark World - Limited Edition - PS5 - 30. Juni
Symphonia - NSW - 30. Juni
Gesellschaftsspiele
Bierfischen - 02. Juni
Cine Buster - 02. Juni
Music Buster - 02. Juni
Erde: Vielfalt - 06. Juni
Mischwald: Entdeckungen - 06. Juni
Pergola - 06. Juni
SteinReich - 05. Juni
Tiletum: Die Suche nach Silber - 26. Juni
Gaming - Events & Termine
Die Veranstaltungen der kommenden zwei Monate, damit ihr besser planen könnt...
World of Games - Brettspiel-Abende - Donnerstags jeweils ab 18:30, World of Games, Schinhuetweg 3, Unterentfelden
Monatliches Mario Kart 8 - Fun-Turniere - jeweils am 1. Sonntag jedes Monats um 14:00-15:30 - Online
WWDC 2025 - 9. - 13. Juni 2025 - San Francisco
Summer Game Fest 2025 - 6. - 9. Juni 2025 - Los Angeles
EEvent 17 - 6. - 9. Juni 2025 - Arbon
The Korean Wave - K-Pop Ausstellung - Museum Rietberg, Zürich - bis 17. August 2025