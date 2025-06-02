Spiele-Releases und -Termine im Juni 2025

Es ist endlich so weit: der Sommer steht in den Startlöchern und um uns die heissen Temperaturen zu versüssen, hat sich Nintendo gedacht, es wäre endlich Zeit die Switch 2 zu releasen. Und falls es euch noch nicht heiss genug ist, wie wäre es mit "Death Stranding 2" (hier geht es zum Preview)?

Unser Monats-Highlight: Mario Kart World, das am 05. Juni physisch erscheinen wird.

Falls ihr noch den Mai nachholen wollt, geht es hier zu den Spiele-Releases vom Mai 2025.

Spiele-Releases im Juni 2025

Akupara Action Pack - NSW - 04. Juni

Gloom and Doom - NSW - 04. Juni

Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo - NSW, PS5 - 04. Juni

Tomba! - Special Edition - PS5 - 04. Juni

Bravely Default: Flying Fairy - NSW2 - 05. Juni

Civilization 7 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - NSW2 - 05. Juni

Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate Edition - NSW2 - 05. Juni

Hitman: World of Assassination - Signature Edition - NSW2 - 05. Juni

Hogwarts Legacy - NSW2 - 05. Juni

Mario Kart World - NSW2 - 05. Juni

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma - NSW, NSW2 - 05. Juni

Sonic x Shadow Generations - Day 1 Edition - NSW2 - 05. Juni

Split Fiction - NSW2 - 05. Juni

Street Fighter 6 - Years 1-2 Fighters Edition - NSW2, PS5 - 05. Juni

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - NSW2 - 05. Juni

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - NSW - 05. Juni

Tour de France 2025 - PS5, XSX - 05. Juni

Yakuza 0: Director's Cut - NSW2 - 05. Juni

El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron HD Remaster - NSW - 06. Juni

Dune: Awakening (Digital) - PC - 10. Juni

MindsEye - Day 1 Edition - PS5, XSX, PC - 10. Juni

SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered - NSW - 11. Juni

Staffer Case: A Supernatural Mystery Adventure - NSW - 11. Juni

7'scarlet - NSW - 12. Juni

Berserk Boy - NSW - 12. Juni

Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark - NSW, PS5 - 12. Juni

Kingdom Hearts - All-in-One Edition - PS4 - 12. Juni

Memory Lost - Shift Edition - PS5 - 12. Juni

Stellar Blade (Digital) - PC - 12. Juni

The Alters (Digital) - PC - 13. Juni

Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate VR - PS5 - 13. Juni

Rematch - Elite Edition (Digital) - PC - 16. Juni

Date Everything! (Digital) - PC - 17. Juni

100 in 1 Game Collection - NSW - 19. Juni

Architect Life: A House Design Simulator - NSW, PS, XSX, PC - 19. Juni

Chronicles of the Wolf - NSW, PS5 - 19. Juni

Die Schlumpftastische Kollektion - NSW, PS5 - 19. Juni

Oddworld Anthology: The Unlikely Heroes Collection - NSW - 19. Juni

Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army - NSW2, NSW, PS - 19. Juni

Star Overdrive - PS5 - 19. Juni

Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit - NSW, PS5, PS4 - 20. Juni

Hungry Meem - NSW - 20. Juni

The Wreck - NSW - 20. Juni

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach - Collector's Edition - PS5 - 24. Juni

The Thing: Remastered - NSW, PS5 - 25. Juni

Against the Storm - NSW, PS5, XSX - 26. Juni

Macross: Shooting Insight - NSW, PS5, PS4 - 26. Juni

System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster (Digital) - PC - 26. Juni

Bendy and the Ink Machine - PS5 - 27. Juni

Death end re;Quest: CodeZ - Day 1 Edition - PS5, PS4 - 27. Juni

Death end re;Quest: Triple Pack - PS4 - 27. Juni

Detective Collection - PS5 - 27. Juni

Disney Illusion Island - PS5, XSX - 27. Juni

Dysmantle - PS5 - 27. Juni

Legend of Keepers - NSW - 27. Juni

Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open - NSW, PS5 - 27. Juni

Tamagotchi Plaza - NSW - 27. Juni

Truck Driver - Gold Edition - PS5 - 27. Juni

Cattle Country - NSW, PS5 - 30. Juni

Karma: The Dark World - Limited Edition - PS5 - 30. Juni

Symphonia - NSW - 30. Juni

Gesellschaftsspiele

Bierfischen - 02. Juni

Cine Buster - 02. Juni

Music Buster - 02. Juni

Erde: Vielfalt - 06. Juni

Mischwald: Entdeckungen - 06. Juni

Pergola - 06. Juni

SteinReich - 05. Juni

Tiletum: Die Suche nach Silber - 26. Juni

Gaming - Events & Termine

World of Games - Brettspiel-Abende - Donnerstags jeweils ab 18:30, World of Games, Schinhuetweg 3, Unterentfelden

Monatliches Mario Kart 8 - Fun-Turniere - jeweils am 1. Sonntag jedes Monats um 14:00-15:30 - Online

WWDC 2025 - 9. - 13. Juni 2025 - San Francisco

Summer Game Fest 2025 - 6. - 9. Juni 2025 - Los Angeles

EEvent 17 - 6. - 9. Juni 2025 - Arbon

The Korean Wave - K-Pop Ausstellung - Museum Rietberg, Zürich - bis 17. August 2025

