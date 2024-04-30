Spiele-Releases und -Termine im Mai 2024

Kurz und knackig: Der Mai führt das fort, was der April angefangen hat - leichte Leere in den Spielregalen und kaum wirkliche, grosse Highlights. Muss ja auch nicht direkt schlimm sein, denn so hat man Zeit für das Remake von "Paper Mario: Die Legende vom Äonentor" oder aber "Endless Ocean Luminous" oder "EA Sports F1 24" und nicht zu vergessen "Sea of Stars"... gut, vielleicht ist doch das ein oder andere Spiel dabei, was die Herzen höher schlägen lässt.

Unser Monats-Highlight: Paper Mario: Die Legende vom Äonentor, das am 23. Mai erscheinen wird.

Falls ihr noch den April nachholen wollt, geht es hier zu den Spiele-Releases vom April 2024.

Spiele-Releases im Mai 2024

Endless Ocean Luminous - NSW - 02. Mai

MotoGP 24 - PS5, PS4, XSX, NSW, PC - 02. Mai

Railway Empire 2 - Deluxe Edition - NSW - 02. Mai

El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron HD Remaster - NSW - 03. Mai

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd - Collector's Edition - PS5, NSW, PC - 03. Mai

House Flipper 2 - PS5, XSX, PC - 03. Mai

Library of Ruina - NSW, PS4 - 03. Mai

Victoria 3: Sphere of Influence (Digital) - PC - 06. Mai

Prison Architect 2 (Digital) - PC - 07. Mai

Stellaris: The Machine Age (Digital) - PC - 07. Mai

A Space for the Unbound - PS5, PS4, NSW, PC - 10. Mai

Jack Holmes: Master of Puppets - PS5 - 10. Mai

Sea of Stars - PS5, PS4, NSW, XSX, PC - 10. Mai

Withering Rooms - PS5 - 10. Mai

Homeworld 3 (Digital) - PC - 13. Mai

Biomutant - NSW - 14. Mai

Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution - PS5, PS4, NSW - 14. Mai

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut (Digital) - PC - 16. Mai

Pool Party - PS5, NSW - 16. Mai

My Little Pony: Das Geheimnis von Zephyr Heights - PS5, PS4, NSW - 17. Mai

Slave Zero X - PS5, NSW - 17. Mai

Unicorn Overlord (Digital) - XSX - 20. Mai

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes - PS5, NSW, PC - 21. Mai

Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters - PS4, NSW, XSX - 21. Mai

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 (Digital) - XSX, PC - 21. Mai

System Shock - PS5, XSX, PC - 21. Mai

Crown Wars: The Black Prince - PS5, PC - 23. Mai

Paper Mario: Die Legende vom Äonentor - NSW - 23. Mai

Dragonball: Xenoverse 2 - PS5, PS4 - 24. Mai

Morbid: The Lords of Ire - PS5, NSW, PC - 24. Mai

Bau-Simulator 4 - NSW - 28. Mai

Cupid Parasite: Sweet and Spicy Darling - Day 1 Edition - NSW - 28. Mai

The Gap - Limited Edition - PS5 - 28. Mai

Dave the Diver - Anniversary Edition - NSW - 30. Mai

EA Sports F1 24 - PS5, PS4, XSX - 31. Mai

GYLT - NSW - 31. Mai

Potion Permit - Complete Edition - PS5, PS4, NSW - 31. Mai

Wrath: Aeon of Ruin - PS4, NSW, PC - 31. Mai

Brettspiel - Neuerscheinungen

Harmonies - 01. Mai

Starship Interstellar - 01. Mai

Bamboo - 02. Mai

Final Girl: Starter Set - 02. Mai

HeroQuest: Die Horde der Oger Abenteuerpack - 02. Mai

The Elder Scroll V: Skyrim - Das Abenteuerspiel - 02. Mai

Distilled (Nachproduktion) - 03. Mai

Distilled: Afrika und Mittlerer Osten (Nachproduktion) - 03. Mai

Quicksand - 04. Mai

Helden müssen draussen bleiben! (Nachproduktion) - 08. Mai

Helden müssen draussen bleiben! - Die Rache der Heldengilde (Nachproduktion) - 08. Mai

Kaninchen - 08. Mai

Pikit - 24. Mai

Happy Little Dinosaurs (Nachproduktion) - 31. Mai

Marvel Champions: Das Kartenspiel - Helden-Pack Iceman - 31. Mai

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters - 31 Mai

Gaming - Events & Termine

Die Veranstaltungen der kommenden zwei Monate, damit ihr besser planen könnt...

World of Games - Brettspiel-Abende - Donnerstags jeweils ab 18:30

Monatliches Mario Kart 8 - Fun-Turniere - jeweils am 1. Sonntag jedes Monats um 14:00-15:30

Apple Online-Event: Lass dich frei. - 7. Mai 2024, Online

Fantasy Basel 2024 - 9.-11. Mai, Messe Basel

Swiss Game Hub - GameSpace - 9. Mai, Hohlstrasse 176, Zürich

Choose your Player. Spielwelten von Würfel bis Pixel - 17. Mai 2024 - 27. April 2025, Zeppelin Museum Friedrichshafen

Swiss Game Hub - Game Hub Test Play - 29. Mai, Hohlstrasse 176, Zürich

Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes - bis 30. August. 2024, Messe Basel

Xbox Games Showcase - 9. Juni 2024, 19:00, Online

Geliebt, gelobt, gehypt – eine Ausstellung über Helden, Vorbilder und Idole - 27. April 2025, Stadtmuseum Aarau

Hier findet ihr unseren kompletten Event-Kalender