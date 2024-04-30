Spiele-Releases und -Termine im Mai 2024

Kurz und knackig: Der Mai führt das fort, was der April angefangen hat - leichte Leere in den Spielregalen und kaum wirkliche, grosse Highlights. Muss ja auch nicht direkt schlimm sein, denn so hat man Zeit für das Remake von "Paper Mario: Die Legende vom Äonentor" oder aber "Endless Ocean Luminous" oder "EA Sports F1 24" und nicht zu vergessen "Sea of Stars"... gut, vielleicht ist doch das ein oder andere Spiel dabei, was die Herzen höher schlägen lässt.
Unser Monats-Highlight: Paper Mario: Die Legende vom Äonentor, das am 23. Mai erscheinen wird.
Falls ihr noch den April nachholen wollt, geht es hier zu den Spiele-Releases vom April 2024.
Spiele-Releases im Mai 2024
Endless Ocean Luminous - NSW - 02. Mai
MotoGP 24 - PS5, PS4, XSX, NSW, PC - 02. Mai
Railway Empire 2 - Deluxe Edition - NSW - 02. Mai
El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron HD Remaster - NSW - 03. Mai
Hellboy: Web of Wyrd - Collector's Edition - PS5, NSW, PC - 03. Mai
House Flipper 2 - PS5, XSX, PC - 03. Mai
Library of Ruina - NSW, PS4 - 03. Mai
Victoria 3: Sphere of Influence (Digital) - PC - 06. Mai
Prison Architect 2 (Digital) - PC - 07. Mai
Stellaris: The Machine Age (Digital) - PC - 07. Mai
A Space for the Unbound - PS5, PS4, NSW, PC - 10. Mai
Jack Holmes: Master of Puppets - PS5 - 10. Mai
Sea of Stars - PS5, PS4, NSW, XSX, PC - 10. Mai
Withering Rooms - PS5 - 10. Mai
Homeworld 3 (Digital) - PC - 13. Mai
Biomutant - NSW - 14. Mai
Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution - PS5, PS4, NSW - 14. Mai
Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut (Digital) - PC - 16. Mai
Pool Party - PS5, NSW - 16. Mai
My Little Pony: Das Geheimnis von Zephyr Heights - PS5, PS4, NSW - 17. Mai
Slave Zero X - PS5, NSW - 17. Mai
Unicorn Overlord (Digital) - XSX - 20. Mai
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes - PS5, NSW, PC - 21. Mai
Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters - PS4, NSW, XSX - 21. Mai
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 (Digital) - XSX, PC - 21. Mai
System Shock - PS5, XSX, PC - 21. Mai
Crown Wars: The Black Prince - PS5, PC - 23. Mai
Paper Mario: Die Legende vom Äonentor - NSW - 23. Mai
Dragonball: Xenoverse 2 - PS5, PS4 - 24. Mai
Morbid: The Lords of Ire - PS5, NSW, PC - 24. Mai
Bau-Simulator 4 - NSW - 28. Mai
Cupid Parasite: Sweet and Spicy Darling - Day 1 Edition - NSW - 28. Mai
The Gap - Limited Edition - PS5 - 28. Mai
Dave the Diver - Anniversary Edition - NSW - 30. Mai
EA Sports F1 24 - PS5, PS4, XSX - 31. Mai
GYLT - NSW - 31. Mai
Potion Permit - Complete Edition - PS5, PS4, NSW - 31. Mai
Wrath: Aeon of Ruin - PS4, NSW, PC - 31. Mai
Brettspiel - Neuerscheinungen
Harmonies - 01. Mai
Starship Interstellar - 01. Mai
Bamboo - 02. Mai
Final Girl: Starter Set - 02. Mai
HeroQuest: Die Horde der Oger Abenteuerpack - 02. Mai
The Elder Scroll V: Skyrim - Das Abenteuerspiel - 02. Mai
Distilled (Nachproduktion) - 03. Mai
Distilled: Afrika und Mittlerer Osten (Nachproduktion) - 03. Mai
Quicksand - 04. Mai
Helden müssen draussen bleiben! (Nachproduktion) - 08. Mai
Helden müssen draussen bleiben! - Die Rache der Heldengilde (Nachproduktion) - 08. Mai
Kaninchen - 08. Mai
Pikit - 24. Mai
Happy Little Dinosaurs (Nachproduktion) - 31. Mai
Marvel Champions: Das Kartenspiel - Helden-Pack Iceman - 31. Mai
Star Wars: Bounty Hunters - 31 Mai
Gaming - Events & Termine
Die Veranstaltungen der kommenden zwei Monate, damit ihr besser planen könnt...
Apple Online-Event: Lass dich frei. - 7. Mai 2024, Online
Fantasy Basel 2024 - 9.-11. Mai, Messe Basel
Swiss Game Hub - GameSpace - 9. Mai, Hohlstrasse 176, Zürich
Choose your Player. Spielwelten von Würfel bis Pixel - 17. Mai 2024 - 27. April 2025, Zeppelin Museum Friedrichshafen
Swiss Game Hub - Game Hub Test Play - 29. Mai, Hohlstrasse 176, Zürich
Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes - bis 30. August. 2024, Messe Basel
Xbox Games Showcase - 9. Juni 2024, 19:00, Online
Geliebt, gelobt, gehypt – eine Ausstellung über Helden, Vorbilder und Idole - 27. April 2025, Stadtmuseum Aarau