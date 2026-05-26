Spiele-Releases und -Termine im Juni 2026

Der Juni meint es gut mit Gaming-Fans: Zwischen Remakes, Retro-Comebacks und neuen Abenteuern dürfte der Backlog wieder einmal wachsen statt schrumpfen. Besonders im Fokus steht unser Monats-Highlight, aber auch Titel wie "Gothic 1 Remake", "Star Fox" oder "Super Meat Boy 3D" sorgen für Nachschub auf Switch 2, PlayStation und Xbox. Hier findet ihr alle wichtigen Releases und Gaming-Termine für den Juni 2026 auf einen Blick.
Unser Monats-Highlight: The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales, das am 18. Juni physisch erscheinen wird.
Falls ihr noch den Mai nachholen wollt, geht es hier zu den Spiele-Releases vom Mai 2026.
Spiele-Releases im Juni 2026
Hinweis: Die Links auf den Games führen zu unserem Partner World of Games wo ihr die Spiele portofrei bestellen könnt.
Es sind nur Spiele gelistet, welche via WoG erhältlich sind. Zudem kann es sein, dass auch Rereleases und erneut verfügbare Titel gelistet werden.
Poppy Playtime - Triple Pack - NWS - 02. Juni
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - Day 1 Edition - NWS2 - 03. Juni
1348 Ex Voto - Golden Edition - PS5 - 04. Juni
Formula Legends: Legacy Edition - NWS, PS5, XSX - 04. Juni
Gothic 1 Remake - PS5, XSX, PC - 05. Juni
FZ: Formation Z - NWS2, PS5 - 09. Juni
Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs Villains - NWS2, NWS, PS5 - 09. Juni
Windswept - NWS, PS5 - 12. Juni
Tour de France 2026 - PS5 - 18. Juni
#DRIVE Rally - NWS, PS5 - 18. Juni
Koira - PS5 - 18. Juni
R-Type Tactics I + II Cosmos - Deluxe Edition - NWS, PS5, PS4 - 18. Juni
The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales - NWS2, PS5, XSX - 18. Juni
Chickenhare and the Treasure of Spiking Beard - NWS, PS5 - 19. Juni
EA Sports UFC 6 - PS5, XSX - 19. Juni
Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - NWS2 - 20. Juni
Destroy all Humans! - NWS2 - 23. Juni
Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew - Complete Edition - PS5 - 24. Juni
Star Fox - NWS2 - 25. Juni
7th Domain: Tree of Chaos - PS5 - 26. Juni
Birushana: Rising Flower of Genpei + Winds of Fate - Dual Pack - NWS - 26. Juni
Birushana: Winds of Fate - NWS - 26. Juni
Hunt the Night - NWS, PS5 - 26. Juni
Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition - NWS, PS5 - 26. Juni
Xeno Crisis - NWS, PS5, PS4, XSX - 26. Juni
Afterdream - PS5 - 30. Juni
Bloody Rally Show - NWS, PS4 - 30. Juni
Bullet Hell Collection: Volume 2 - NWS - 30. Juni
Diluvian Winds - NWS, PS5 - 30. Juni
Gear.Club Unlimited 3 - PS5, XSX - 30. Juni
Guild of Darksteel - NWS - 30. Juni
Momento - NWS2, NWS, PS5 - 30. Juni
Murky Divers: PharmaCorps. Edition - PS5 - 30. Juni
Resistor - NWS, PS5 - 30. Juni
Stasis: Bone Totem - NWS, PS5 - 30. Juni
Sudden Strike 5 - Deluxe Edition - PS5, XSX - 30. Juni
Super Meat Boy 3D - NWS2, PS5 - 30. Juni
Tales from Candleforth - PS5 - 30. Juni
The Witch's Bakery - NWS2, NWS, PS5 - 30. Juni
Gesellschaftsspiele
Gaming - Events & Termine
Die Veranstaltungen der kommenden zwei Monate, damit ihr besser planen könnt...
World of Games - Brettspiel-Abende - Donnerstags jeweils ab 18:30, World of Games, Schinhuetweg 3, Unterentfelden
Monatliches Mario Kart 8 - Fun-Turniere - jeweils am 1. Sonntag jedes Monats um 14:00-15:30 - Online
Swiss Game Hub: GameSpace - jeweils am zweiten Donnerstag im Monat
Swiss Game Hub: Games Pub Quiz - jeweils am dritten Donnerstag im Monat
Swiss Game Hub: Monthly Playtesting Event - jeweils am letzten Mittwoch im Monat
New Realities - wie KI uns abbildet - Stadtmuseum Aarau - 9. November 2025 - 5. Juli 2026