Spiele-Releases und -Termine im Juni 2026

Der Juni meint es gut mit Gaming-Fans: Zwischen Remakes, Retro-Comebacks und neuen Abenteuern dürfte der Backlog wieder einmal wachsen statt schrumpfen. Besonders im Fokus steht unser Monats-Highlight, aber auch Titel wie "Gothic 1 Remake", "Star Fox" oder "Super Meat Boy 3D" sorgen für Nachschub auf Switch 2, PlayStation und Xbox. Hier findet ihr alle wichtigen Releases und Gaming-Termine für den Juni 2026 auf einen Blick.

Unser Monats-Highlight: The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales, das am 18. Juni physisch erscheinen wird.

Falls ihr noch den Mai nachholen wollt, geht es hier zu den Spiele-Releases vom Mai 2026.

Spiele-Releases im Juni 2026

Hinweis: Die Links auf den Games führen zu unserem Partner World of Games wo ihr die Spiele portofrei bestellen könnt.

Es sind nur Spiele gelistet, welche via WoG erhältlich sind. Zudem kann es sein, dass auch Rereleases und erneut verfügbare Titel gelistet werden.

Poppy Playtime - Triple Pack - NWS - 02. Juni

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - Day 1 Edition - NWS2 - 03. Juni

1348 Ex Voto - Golden Edition - PS5 - 04. Juni

Formula Legends: Legacy Edition - NWS, PS5, XSX - 04. Juni

Gothic 1 Remake - PS5, XSX, PC - 05. Juni

FZ: Formation Z - NWS2, PS5 - 09. Juni

Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs Villains - NWS2, NWS, PS5 - 09. Juni

Windswept - NWS, PS5 - 12. Juni

Tour de France 2026 - PS5 - 18. Juni

#DRIVE Rally - NWS, PS5 - 18. Juni

Koira - PS5 - 18. Juni

R-Type Tactics I + II Cosmos - Deluxe Edition - NWS, PS5, PS4 - 18. Juni

The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales - NWS2, PS5, XSX - 18. Juni

Chickenhare and the Treasure of Spiking Beard - NWS, PS5 - 19. Juni

EA Sports UFC 6 - PS5, XSX - 19. Juni

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - NWS2 - 20. Juni

Destroy all Humans! - NWS2 - 23. Juni

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew - Complete Edition - PS5 - 24. Juni

Star Fox - NWS2 - 25. Juni

7th Domain: Tree of Chaos - PS5 - 26. Juni

Birushana: Rising Flower of Genpei + Winds of Fate - Dual Pack - NWS - 26. Juni

Birushana: Winds of Fate - NWS - 26. Juni

Hunt the Night - NWS, PS5 - 26. Juni

Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition - NWS, PS5 - 26. Juni

Xeno Crisis - NWS, PS5, PS4, XSX - 26. Juni

Afterdream - PS5 - 30. Juni

Bloody Rally Show - NWS, PS4 - 30. Juni

Bullet Hell Collection: Volume 2 - NWS - 30. Juni

Diluvian Winds - NWS, PS5 - 30. Juni

Gear.Club Unlimited 3 - PS5, XSX - 30. Juni

Guild of Darksteel - NWS - 30. Juni

Momento - NWS2, NWS, PS5 - 30. Juni

Murky Divers: PharmaCorps. Edition - PS5 - 30. Juni

Resistor - NWS, PS5 - 30. Juni

Stasis: Bone Totem - NWS, PS5 - 30. Juni

Sudden Strike 5 - Deluxe Edition - PS5, XSX - 30. Juni

Super Meat Boy 3D - NWS2, PS5 - 30. Juni

Tales from Candleforth - PS5 - 30. Juni

The Witch's Bakery - NWS2, NWS, PS5 - 30. Juni

Gesellschaftsspiele

Gaming - Events & Termine

Die Veranstaltungen der kommenden zwei Monate, damit ihr besser planen könnt...

World of Games - Brettspiel-Abende - Donnerstags jeweils ab 18:30, World of Games, Schinhuetweg 3, Unterentfelden

Monatliches Mario Kart 8 - Fun-Turniere - jeweils am 1. Sonntag jedes Monats um 14:00-15:30 - Online

Swiss Game Hub: GameSpace - jeweils am zweiten Donnerstag im Monat

Swiss Game Hub: Games Pub Quiz - jeweils am dritten Donnerstag im Monat

Swiss Game Hub: Monthly Playtesting Event - jeweils am letzten Mittwoch im Monat

New Realities - wie KI uns abbildet - Stadtmuseum Aarau - 9. November 2025 - 5. Juli 2026

Hier findet ihr unseren kompletten Event-Kalender