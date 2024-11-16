Die Gewinner der Swiss Game Awards 2024

Diese Spiele und Studios durften sich über Preise freuen

News Video Roger

Gestern Abend wurden die Swiss Game Awards 2024 verliehen. Dieses Games und Entwickler konnten sich über eine Auszeichnung freuen:

Swiss Game Awards – Best Entertainment Game 2024

Gewinner: I doesn't exist - a modern text adventure

Nominiert

Swiss Game Awards – Best Serious Game 2024

Gewinner: MedBay-418

Nominiert

  • Explore Vevey, Yuzzzu and the District of Vevey
  • La Maison du Gruyère, Yuzzzu and La Maison du Gruyère
  • MedBay-418, Atelier Sémaphore and DSM Geneva
  • The Red Tape to Citizenship, Blindflug Studios

Swiss Game Awards – Most Anticipated Game 2024

Gewinner: Tom The Postgirl

Nominiert

Swiss Game Awards – Best Student Game 2024

Gewinner: The Copperfield Department

Nominiert

  • The Copperfield Department, Alex Häberlin, Adrian Bumann, Nabil Bhuiyan, Jonathan Beeler, HSLU
  • ABSCONDER, Janosch Büchi, Dominic Sutter, David Bock, Stefan Kraft, Florian Faller, ZHdK
  • Colorless Odyssey, Alexis Haldy, Eliaz Quentel, Nicolas Balibouse, SAE Geneva
  • Queuepidity, Lea Wild, Asya Fischer, ZHdK
  • Shoe it All!, Jan Hobi, Lilian Khov, Joel Gilardini, Ivo Keller, ZHdK
Quelle: www.youtube.com
Swiss Game AwardsSchweizer Game EventsSchweizer Game Studios & EntwicklerAestikBrotatoPlank BuildersDungeon ClawlerProjected DreamsTom the postgirlI doesn’t exist – a modern text adventureTime FliesPlayStation 5PCAndroidNintendo SwitchMac

Kommentare