Die Gewinner der Swiss Game Awards 2024

Gestern Abend wurden die Swiss Game Awards 2024 verliehen. Dieses Games und Entwickler konnten sich über eine Auszeichnung freuen:
Swiss Game Awards – Best Entertainment Game 2024
Gewinner: I doesn't exist - a modern text adventure
Nominiert
- Aestik, Hooded Traveler Games
- Brotato, Blobfish Games
- I does'nt exist - a modern text adventure, LUAL Games
- Ninza, Klakmioch
- Plank Builders, Diditopia Games
Swiss Game Awards – Best Serious Game 2024
Gewinner: MedBay-418
Nominiert
- Explore Vevey, Yuzzzu and the District of Vevey
- La Maison du Gruyère, Yuzzzu and La Maison du Gruyère
- MedBay-418, Atelier Sémaphore and DSM Geneva
- The Red Tape to Citizenship, Blindflug Studios
Swiss Game Awards – Most Anticipated Game 2024
Gewinner: Tom The Postgirl
Nominiert
- Dungeon Clawler, Stray Fawn Studio
- Projected Dreams, Flawberry Studio
- Time Flies, Playables
- Tom the postgirl, Oopsie Daisies Studio
- The Guardian of Nature, Inlusio Interactive
Swiss Game Awards – Best Student Game 2024
Gewinner: The Copperfield Department
Nominiert
- The Copperfield Department, Alex Häberlin, Adrian Bumann, Nabil Bhuiyan, Jonathan Beeler, HSLU
- ABSCONDER, Janosch Büchi, Dominic Sutter, David Bock, Stefan Kraft, Florian Faller, ZHdK
- Colorless Odyssey, Alexis Haldy, Eliaz Quentel, Nicolas Balibouse, SAE Geneva
- Queuepidity, Lea Wild, Asya Fischer, ZHdK
- Shoe it All!, Jan Hobi, Lilian Khov, Joel Gilardini, Ivo Keller, ZHdK