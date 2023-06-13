Teardown: Gute Neuigkeiten für Modder

Für das Sandkasten-Puzzle-Game "Teardown" wurden im Rahmen der PC Gaming Show gute Neuigkeiten von Tuxedo Labs kommuniziert. So wird dem Titel zukünftig ein Kreativ-Modus hinzugefügt, mit dem sich Maps und Objekte verändern und für eine spätere Verwendung speichern lassen.

Über Teardown

"Plan the perfect heist using creative problem solving, brute force, and everything around you. Teardown features a fully destructible and truly interactive environment where player freedom and emergent gameplay are the driving mechanics.

Tear down walls with explosives or vehicles to create shortcuts no one thought was possible. Stack objects, build structures, or use floating objects to your advantage. Take your time to create an efficient path through the level, plan the heist and get ready to execute it.

Run, jump, drive, slingshot. Do whatever you need to collect targets, avoid robots or steal whatever your clients ask for. But make sure not to get caught!

Campaign

With your company pressured by increasing debt, you start accepting work from some more or less shady individuals. Soon you are knee-deep in a murky soup of revenge, betrayal, and insurance fraud. Beginning with some more or less legitimate assignments, you soon find yourself stealing cars, demolishing buildings, blowing up safes, avoiding trigger-happy robots and more. Upgrade your expanding arsenal of tools by searching for hidden valuables scattered around the environments.

Sandbox

Play around in the various environments with the tools you have unlocked. In this mode you have unlimited resources and an abundance of vehicles. No pressure, just pleasure.

Challenges

Test your skills in experimental game modes. New challenges unlock as you progress through the campaign.

Modding

Teardown has extensive mod support with built-in level editor, Lua scripting and a Steam Workshop integration. Build your own sandbox maps, mini games, tools, vehicles or try out existing mods from the community.

