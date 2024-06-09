Xbox Games Showcase: Das war zu sehen

Neuvorstellungen, Updates, Termine & mehr

Der Xbox Games Showcase ist vorbei und folgende Spiele wurden dort gezeigt:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Doom: The Dark Ages

State of Decay 3

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Starfield: Shattered Space

Fallout 76

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

South of Midnight

World of Warcraft: The War Within

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Sea of Thieves

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Age of Mythology: Retold

Perfect Dark

Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred

Fable

FragPunk

Winter Burrow

Mixtape

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

The Elder Scrolls Online

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Indiana Jones und der Grosse Kreis

Mecha Break

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Avowed

Atomfall

Assassin's Creed Shadows

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

Gears of War: E-Day

Quelle: Microsoft
