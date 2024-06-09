Xbox Games Showcase: Das war zu sehen

Der Xbox Games Showcase ist vorbei und folgende Spiele wurden dort gezeigt:
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Doom: The Dark Ages
State of Decay 3
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Starfield: Shattered Space
Fallout 76
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
South of Midnight
World of Warcraft: The War Within
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
Sea of Thieves
Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
Age of Mythology: Retold
Perfect Dark
Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred
Fable
FragPunk
Winter Burrow
Mixtape
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
The Elder Scrolls Online
Life is Strange: Double Exposure
Indiana Jones und der Grosse Kreis
Mecha Break
Wuchang: Fallen Feathers
Avowed
Atomfall
Assassin's Creed Shadows
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2
Gears of War: E-Day