Rebirth Island kehrt zurück zu CoD Warzone

Eine beliebte Map der Spieler

News Jasmin Peukert

„Rebirth Island“, eine bei Fans beliebte Karte aus „Call of Duty: Warzone“, kehrt in Kürze zurück ins Spiel, wie Activision bekannt gegeben hat.

Die Karte, die im November 2022 aus „Warzone“ entfernt und ursprünglich im Dezember 2020 als Teil von „Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War“ veröffentlicht wurde, kommt zurück. Dabei handelt es sich um eine Neuauflage von „Alcatraz“ aus dem „Blackout“-Modus von „Black Ops 4“

Geplant ist das Comeback am 3. April, ein Enthüllungstrailer dazu soll bereits Anfang nächster Woche erscheinen.

„Nein, es ist nicht unser Geburtstag, aber am 3. April ist #RebirthDay und alle sind eingeladen“, so Activision auf der Plattform X (ehemals Twitter).

