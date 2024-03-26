Rebirth Island kehrt zurück zu CoD Warzone

„Rebirth Island“, eine bei Fans beliebte Karte aus „Call of Duty: Warzone“, kehrt in Kürze zurück ins Spiel, wie Activision bekannt gegeben hat.
No it's not our birthday, but on April 3 it's #RebirthDay and everyone's invited— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 25, 2024
Leave no friend behind. Call of Duty #Warzone - Rebirth Island trailer tomorrow at 8 AM PT pic.twitter.com/o9GKGKTUre
Die Karte, die im November 2022 aus „Warzone“ entfernt und ursprünglich im Dezember 2020 als Teil von „Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War“ veröffentlicht wurde, kommt zurück. Dabei handelt es sich um eine Neuauflage von „Alcatraz“ aus dem „Blackout“-Modus von „Black Ops 4“
Geplant ist das Comeback am 3. April, ein Enthüllungstrailer dazu soll bereits Anfang nächster Woche erscheinen.
„Nein, es ist nicht unser Geburtstag, aber am 3. April ist #RebirthDay und alle sind eingeladen“, so Activision auf der Plattform X (ehemals Twitter).