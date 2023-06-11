Future Games Show zeigt Enchanted Portals

Als Teil des Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2023 wurde uns ein Blick auf "Enchanted Portals" gewährt. Der 2D-Plattformer von Xixo Games Studio erinnert vom Stil her an Cuphead in einer magischen Welt. Die Reise durch unterschiedliche Dimensionen lässt sich Solo oder im Koop erleben. Gezaubert wird im Spätsommer dieses Jahres auf den Plattformen PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series und Nintendo Switch.

Über Enchanted Portals

"Get ready for an adventure like no other as rookie magicians Bobby and Penny find themselves stuck between dimensions. As they journey through a variety of enchanting worlds, it’s up to you to help them fight their way back to their own dimension and reclaim the Magic Book.

With catchy music, charming old-timey art, and non-stop comedy, Enchanted Portals is a co-op 2D platformer that will keep you on your toes. Whether you’re playing solo or with a friend, the magic never stops and the action is always fast-paced and whimsical. Join Bobby and Penny on their quest and see where the adventure takes you!"