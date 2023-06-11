Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2023

Diese Spiele wurden gezeigt

News Video Karl Wojciechowski

Auf der von GamesRadar organisierten Future Games Show wurden auch in diesem Jahr zahlreiche Games vorgestellt und angekündigt. Alle Spiele haben gemeinsam, dass sie auf dem PC erscheinen werden. Nachfolgend findet ihr alle gezeigten Games (thanks, GameSpew).

Highwater

Resistor

Instinction

Star Trucker

The Lords of the Fallen

Head Bangers: Rhythm Royale

The Last Faith

Steel Seed

Distant Bloom

Go Fight Fantastic!

En Garde!

Alaskan Road Truckers

The Book Walker: Thief of Tales

Deceit 2

Life By You

C-Smash VRS

Madison VR

VR Skater

Firewall Ultra

Wallace & Gromit in The Grand Getaway

Surviving Deponia

Homeseek

Laika: Aged Through Blood

Spacegears

Layers of Fear

Enchanted Portals

Shattered Heaven

Moving Out 2

Ones to Watch (Zusammenstellung)

Warhaven

Steamworld Build

Daymare 1994: Sandcastle

New Cycle

Ruffy and the Riverside

Fretless: The Wrath of Riffson

Hammerwatch 2

Paleo Pines

Station to Station

Reka

Company of Heroes 3: Console Edition

Stray Gods

Reveil

Pacific Drive

Cookie Cutter

The Precinct

Luto

The Spirit of the Samurai

Quelle: Future Games Show
