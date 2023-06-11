Auf der von GamesRadar organisierten Future Games Show wurden auch in diesem Jahr zahlreiche Games vorgestellt und angekündigt. Alle Spiele haben gemeinsam, dass sie auf dem PC erscheinen werden. Nachfolgend findet ihr alle gezeigten Games (thanks, GameSpew).
Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2023
Diese Spiele wurden gezeigt
Quelle: Future Games Show
Summer Game FestPCThe Spirit of the SamuraiLutoThe PrecinctCookie CutterPacific DriveStray GodsCompany of Heroes 3RekaStation to StationPaleo PinesHammerwatch IIFretless: The Wrath of RiffsonRuffy and the RiversideNew CycleDaymare 1994: SandcastleSteamWorld BuildWarhavenMoving Out 2Enchanted PortalsLayers of FearSpacegearsLaika: Aged Through BloodHomeseekSurviving DeponiaWallace & Gromit in The Grand GetawayFirewall UltraVR SkaterMadison VRC-Smash VRSLife by YouDeceit 2The Book Walker: Thief of TalesAlaskan Road TruckersEn Garde!Go Fight Fantastic!Distant BloomSteel SeedThe Last FaithHead Bangers: Rhythm RoyaleThe Lords of the FallenStar TruckerInstinctionResistorHighwater