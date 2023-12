Vertigo 2 (PSVR2): Release verzögert sich

Wie wir gerade erfahren haben, wird sich der PlayStation-VR2-Release von "Vertigo 2" etwas verzögern. Grund ist ein Bug, welcher entgegen der Vermutung der Entwickler etwas hartnäckiger zu entfernen ist.

Mickey Torode. VP, Perp Games

Original:

"We take every bug very seriously, and that is why I am writing to you now. At this moment, we have all our resources working to fix this bug. We are very confident we can fix this bug in a matter of days. However, our priority has to be for the people who buy this game, and whilst the bug is not widespread and does not happen often, we simply can’t have the public experience Vertigo 2 on PSVR2, in anything other than its best iteration, and having the risk of a bug on release is not something that we are willing to allow. We will not gamble that we will fix the issue in time for launch. And as a result, we have made the decision to postpone the release of the game, until the bug is fixed."