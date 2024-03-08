Baldur's Gate 3 für zehn BAFTA Games Awards nominiert

"Baldur's Gate 3" von den Larian Studios ist in diesem Jahr für satte zehn BAFTA Games Awards nominiert worden. Die Preisverleihung findet am 11. April statt.
Nach Kategorien aufgeschlüsselt liest sich die Liste der Nominierungen folgendermassen:
Animation
- Alan Wake 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Artistic Achievement
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cocoon
- Diablo 4
- Final Fantasy 16
- Hi-Fi Rush
Audio Achievement
- Alan Wake 2
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Hi-Fi Rush
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Best Game
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Dave the Diver
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
British Game
- Cassette Beasts
- Dead Island 2
- Disney Illusion Island
- Football Manager 2024
- Viewfinder
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin
Debut Game
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
- Venba
- Viewfinder
Evolving Game
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy 14 Online
- Fortnite
- Forza Horizon 5
- Genshin Impact
- No Man's Sky
Family
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Disney Illusion Island
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Game Beyond Entertainment
- Chants of Sennaar
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Tchia
- Terra Nil
- Thirsty Suitors
- Venba
Game Design
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Viewfinder
Multiplayer
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Diablo 4
- Forza Motorsport
- Party Animals
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Music
- Alan Wake 2
- Assassin's Creed Mirage
- Baldur's Gate 3
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Narrative
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Dredge
- Final Fantasy 16
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
New Intellectual Property
- Chants of Sennaar
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Jusant
- Viewfinder
Performer in a Leading Role
- Amelia Tyler as Narrator in Baldur's Gate 3
- Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Neil Newbon as Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3
- Samantha Béart as Karlach in Baldur's Gate 3
- Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Performer in a Supporting Role
- Andrew Wincott as Raphael in Baldur's Gate 3
- Debra Wilson as Cere Junda in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Ralph Ineson as Cidolfus "Cid" Telamon in Final Fantasy 16
- Sam Lake as Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2
- Tony Todd as Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Tracy Wiles as Jaheira in Baldur's Gate 3
Technical Achievement
- Alan Wake 2
- Final Fantasy 16
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Starfield
EE Players' Choice
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Fortnite
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Lethal Company
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2