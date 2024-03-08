Baldur's Gate 3 für zehn BAFTA Games Awards nominiert

Preisverleihung findet im April statt

"Baldur's Gate 3" von den Larian Studios ist in diesem Jahr für satte zehn BAFTA Games Awards nominiert worden. Die Preisverleihung findet am 11. April statt.

Nach Kategorien aufgeschlüsselt liest sich die Liste der Nominierungen folgendermassen:

Animation

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Artistic Achievement

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Cocoon
  • Diablo 4
  • Final Fantasy 16
  • Hi-Fi Rush

Audio Achievement

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Best Game

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Dave the Diver
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

British Game

  • Cassette Beasts
  • Dead Island 2
  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Football Manager 2024
  • Viewfinder
  • Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

Debut Game

  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Dredge
  • Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
  • Venba
  • Viewfinder

Evolving Game

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Final Fantasy 14 Online
  • Fortnite
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Genshin Impact
  • No Man's Sky

Family

  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Game Beyond Entertainment

  • Chants of Sennaar
  • Goodbye Volcano High
  • Tchia
  • Terra Nil
  • Thirsty Suitors
  • Venba

Game Design

  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Dredge
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Viewfinder

Multiplayer

  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
  • Diablo 4
  • Forza Motorsport
  • Party Animals
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Music

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Assassin's Creed Mirage
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Narrative

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Dredge
  • Final Fantasy 16
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

New Intellectual Property

  • Chants of Sennaar
  • Dave the Diver
  • Dredge
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Jusant
  • Viewfinder

Performer in a Leading Role

  • Amelia Tyler as Narrator in Baldur's Gate 3
  • Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Neil Newbon as Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3
  • Samantha Béart as Karlach in Baldur's Gate 3
  • Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Performer in a Supporting Role

  • Andrew Wincott as Raphael in Baldur's Gate 3
  • Debra Wilson as Cere Junda in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Ralph Ineson as Cidolfus "Cid" Telamon in Final Fantasy 16
  • Sam Lake as Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2
  • Tony Todd as Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Tracy Wiles as Jaheira in Baldur's Gate 3

Technical Achievement

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Final Fantasy 16
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Starfield

EE Players' Choice

  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Fortnite
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Lethal Company
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Quelle: Larian Studios
Baldur's Gate 3

