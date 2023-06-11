Gameplay zu Instinction gezeigt

Nach längerer Funkstille meldet sich Hashbane mit Videomaterial zu dem von "Dino Crisis" inspirierten "Instinction" zurück. In dem einminütigem Trailer bekommen wir die Dschungel-Umgebung zu sehen, sowie diverse darin wohnende Dinosaurier. Wer das Game schon vorzeitig ausprobieren will, hat bald Gelegenheit dazu. Im Rahmen des Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2023 wurde nämlich ein PC-Playtest für später im Jahr angekündigt. Mehr dazu gibt es auf PlayInstinction.com. Auch Konsolen-Freude können die "vergessene Welt" erleben, wenn das Spiel erscheint.

Über Instinction

"Deep within a forgotten valley, where the lines between the past and the present vanish, a lost world of prehistoric adventure awaits you...

Explore a Lost World

Explore the Valley of the Rift, a vast and living world hidden within the Yucatán Peninsula, populated by living dinosaurs and protected by the people of a hidden civilisation. Isabel, an adventurous ecologist with a mysterious connection to the Rift, finds herself thrust into this strange new world full of primeval dangers and incredible beauty, where extinct giants walk side by side with human beings. Navigate a wide variety of treacherous and gorgeous environments, solve challenging puzzles, and fight to survive in a world filled with deadly living history.

Discover the Secrets of the Rift

Uncover an ancient mystery buried within the Valley, and learn the history of the people who call this place home. As Isabel follows her family's history back to the Valley, she will discover how her own past is tied to both the people and the mystery at the heart of the Rift. Reveal the hidden layers of history that still shape the present, as old conflicts arise again to threaten the stability of the Valley.

Survive in the Land of the Dinosaurs

Fight to stay alive in a deadly world of living dinosaurs, where ancient predators and prey still live in delicate balance, red in tooth and claw. Run, fight, and use your wits to stay one step ahead of the most terrifying hunters the planet has ever known."