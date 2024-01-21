Concept Arts zu Super Mario Bros. Movie verfügbar

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” ist nun schon eine ganze Weile verfügbar und der ein oder andere Fan hat den Film schon mehrfach gesehen. Wer mehr über die Entstehung erfahren will, hat nun die Gelegenheit dazu. Denn die Künstler Travis Ruiz und Megan Rose Ruiz teilen auf Twitter/X Concept Arts zu dem Film. Hier gibt es eine von NintendoLife erstellte Auswahl aus den Posts:

“Punch-Out Pizzeria”

Had a ton of fun designing this one. One of the first character moments I painted for the Mario bros movie and loaded it with easter eggs for all the Nintendo heads out there. pic.twitter.com/5tAf5R2pwJ — Travis Ruiz (@theartoftravis) January 8, 2024

Mario and Luigi’s Bedroom design for the Super Mario Bros Movie pic.twitter.com/OHx5htFFsp — Travis Ruiz (@theartoftravis) January 16, 2024

OG sewer tunnel entrance



For this concept I wanted to show how we could utilize classic textures and iconic design elements from the original Mario Bros games in a more believable way for the movie.



Also, came up with the broken brick 8-bit Mario head gag pic.twitter.com/hOsJwBfXN7 — Travis Ruiz (@theartoftravis) January 17, 2024

Rainbow Road exploration! Created while working on the Mario Movie! pic.twitter.com/WZn8qzR6sO — Megan (they) @ECCC (@meganroseruiz) January 18, 2024

Baby Peach enters Mushroom Kingdom! Concept painting for the Mario movie :) pic.twitter.com/ZRFBkHwrlY — Megan (they) @ECCC (@meganroseruiz) January 15, 2024

Created while working on the Mario movie! I drew a BUNCH of Toads on this show. Early on I was asked to explore what different body types for the Toads might look like. For the final film, I think there was only variation in color and outfit :) pic.twitter.com/JpoRPjcx5i — Megan (they) @ECCC (@meganroseruiz) January 19, 2024

Some mushrooms I designed while working on the Mario movie! pic.twitter.com/QtWI31bHOX — Megan (they) @ECCC (@meganroseruiz) January 19, 2024

Tea time at Mario Kingdom! Created while working on the Mario Movie! pic.twitter.com/fVG45qicLJ — Megan (they) @ECCC (@meganroseruiz) January 20, 2024