Concept Arts zu Super Mario Bros. Movie verfügbar

Künstler teilen auf sozialen Medien

News Karl Wojciechowski

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” ist nun schon eine ganze Weile verfügbar und der ein oder andere Fan hat den Film schon mehrfach gesehen. Wer mehr über die Entstehung erfahren will, hat nun die Gelegenheit dazu. Denn die Künstler Travis Ruiz und Megan Rose Ruiz teilen auf Twitter/X Concept Arts zu dem Film. Hier gibt es eine von NintendoLife erstellte Auswahl aus den Posts:

Quelle: Twitter
