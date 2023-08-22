Auf der Opening Night Live der diesjährigen gamescom gab es folgendes zu sehen:
gamescom Opening Night Live: Das wurde gezeigt
Trailer, Gameplay & Updates
Quelle: YouTube
gamescomPCiPhoneAndroidNintendo SwitchPlayStation 5Xbox Series X/SStreets of Rogue 2Lysfanga: The Time Shift WarriorEndzone 2Bulletstorm VRFae FarmThe 7th Guest VRPost TraumaWarhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm GroundDelta Force: Hawk OpsHomeworld 3StarfieldLittle Nightmares 3Black Myth: WukongKilling Floor 3Age of Empires 4Crimson DesertPayday 3Assassin's Creed MirageTekken 8Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023)NightingaleGranblue Fantasy: RelinkImmortals of AveumZenless Zone ZeroGenshin ImpactLords of the Fallen [2023]Sonic SuperstarsSonic FrontiersThe First DescendantUnder the WavesFort SolisExpeditionsThe Crew MotorfestCyberpunk 2077StormgateLast EpochMarvel SNAPArmored Core VI: Fires of RubiconWarhavenMortal Kombat 1Ara History UntoldDiablo 4DustbornThank Goodness, You're HereAlan Wake 2