gamescom Opening Night Live: Das wurde gezeigt

Trailer, Gameplay & Updates

News Video Exklusiv sebastian.essner

Auf der Opening Night Live der diesjährigen gamescom gab es folgendes zu sehen:

Preshow

Streets of Rogue 2

Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior

Endzone 2

Bulletstorm VR

Fae Farm

The 7th Guest VR

Post Trauma

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

Delta Force

Homeworld 3

Main Show

Starfield

Little Nightmares 3

Black Myth: Wukong

Killing Floor 3

Age of Empires 4

Crimson Desert

Payday 3

Assassin's Creed Mirage

Tekken 8

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Nightingale

Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Immortals of Aveum

Zenless Zone Zero

Genshin Impact

Lords of the Fallen

Sonic Superstars

Sonic Frontiers

The First Descendant

Under the Waves

Fort Solis

Expeditions

The Crew Motorfest

Cyberpunk 2077

Stormgate

Last Epoch

Marvel SNAP

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Warhaven

Mortal Kombat 1

Ara History Untold

Diablo 4

Dustborn

Thank Goodness, You're Here

Alan Wake 2

Quelle: YouTube
gamescomPCiPhoneAndroidNintendo SwitchPlayStation 5Xbox Series X/SStreets of Rogue 2Lysfanga: The Time Shift WarriorEndzone 2Bulletstorm VRFae FarmThe 7th Guest VRPost TraumaWarhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm GroundDelta Force: Hawk OpsHomeworld 3StarfieldLittle Nightmares 3Black Myth: WukongKilling Floor 3Age of Empires 4Crimson DesertPayday 3Assassin's Creed MirageTekken 8Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023)NightingaleGranblue Fantasy: RelinkImmortals of AveumZenless Zone ZeroGenshin ImpactLords of the Fallen [2023]Sonic SuperstarsSonic FrontiersThe First DescendantUnder the WavesFort SolisExpeditionsThe Crew MotorfestCyberpunk 2077StormgateLast EpochMarvel SNAPArmored Core VI: Fires of RubiconWarhavenMortal Kombat 1Ara History UntoldDiablo 4DustbornThank Goodness, You're HereAlan Wake 2

Kommentare