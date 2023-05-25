PlayStation Showcase: Das wurde gezeigt

Gestern Abend um 22 Uhr fand bekanntlich ein gewisser PlayStation Showcase statt. Im Folgenden haben wir für euch zusammengestellt, was dort so zu sehen war. Wie immer, ist es höchst wahrscheinlich, dass sich einige der Spiele im Verlauf der folgenden Stunden als Multiplattform-Titel entpuppen. Jetzt aber ohne grosses Gerede, hier kommen die Trailer und Infos:
Fairgame$
PS5 & PC, noch ohne Termin
Helldivers 2
PS5 & PC, 2023
Immortals of Aveum
PS5, Xbox Series X & PC, 20. Juli
Ghostrunner 2
PS5, 2023
Phantom Blade Zero
PS5, noch ohne Termin
Sword of the Sea
PS5, noch ohne Termin
The Talos Principle 2
PS5, 2023
Neva
PS5, 2024
Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean
PS4 & PS5, 2024
Foamstars
PS4 & PS5, noch ohne Termin
The Plucky Squire
PS5, 2023
Teardown
PS5, 2023
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
PS5, Xbox Series X & PC, noch ohne Termin
Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1
PS5, Herbst
Towers of Aghashba
PS4, 2024
Final Fantasy XVI
PS5, 22. Juni
Alan Wake 2
PS5, Xbox Series X & PC, 17 Oktober
Assassin's Creed Mirage
PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X & PC, 12. Oktober
Revenant Hill
PS4 & PS5, noch ohne Termin
Granblue Fantasy: Relink
PS4, PS5 & PC, Winter
Street Fighter 6
PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X & PC, 2. Juni
Ultros
PS4 & PS5, 2024
Tower of Fantasy
PS5, noch ohne Termin
Dragon's Dogma II
PS5, noch ohne Termin
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2
PlayStation VR2, Ende des Jahres
Resident Evil 4 Remake
Für PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X & PC erhältlich, VR-Modus unterminiert
Arizona Sunshine 2
PlayStation VR2, 2023
Crossfire: Sierra Squad
PlayStation VR2, noch ohne Termin
Synapse
PlayStation VR2, 4. Juli
Beat Saber
PlayStation VR2, jetzt erhältlich
Marathon
PS5 & PC, noch ohne Termin
Destiny 2: The Final Shape
Nächste Erweiterung für "Destiny 2", noch ohne Termin
Concord
PS5 & PC, 2024
Gran Turismo (Film)
Kino, 11. August
PlayStation Project Q
Remote-Play-Handheld für PS5-Spiele, noch 2023
Spider-Man 2
PS5, Herbst