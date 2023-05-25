PlayStation Showcase: Das wurde gezeigt

Neuankündigungen & Updates

Gestern Abend um 22 Uhr fand bekanntlich ein gewisser PlayStation Showcase statt. Im Folgenden haben wir für euch zusammengestellt, was dort so zu sehen war. Wie immer, ist es höchst wahrscheinlich, dass sich einige der Spiele im Verlauf der folgenden Stunden als Multiplattform-Titel entpuppen. Jetzt aber ohne grosses Gerede, hier kommen die Trailer und Infos:

Fairgame$

PS5 & PC, noch ohne Termin

Helldivers 2

PS5 & PC, 2023

Immortals of Aveum

PS5, Xbox Series X & PC, 20. Juli

Ghostrunner 2

PS5, 2023

Phantom Blade Zero

PS5, noch ohne Termin

Sword of the Sea

PS5, noch ohne Termin

The Talos Principle 2

PS5, 2023

Neva

PS5, 2024

Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean

PS4 & PS5, 2024

Foamstars

PS4 & PS5, noch ohne Termin

The Plucky Squire

PS5, 2023

Teardown

PS5, 2023

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

PS5, Xbox Series X & PC, noch ohne Termin

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1

PS5, Herbst

Towers of Aghashba

PS4, 2024

Final Fantasy XVI

PS5, 22. Juni

Alan Wake 2

PS5, Xbox Series X & PC, 17 Oktober

Assassin's Creed Mirage

PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X & PC, 12. Oktober

Revenant Hill

PS4 & PS5, noch ohne Termin

Granblue Fantasy: Relink

PS4, PS5 & PC, Winter

Street Fighter 6

PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X & PC, 2. Juni

Ultros

PS4 & PS5, 2024

Tower of Fantasy

PS5, noch ohne Termin

Dragon's Dogma II

PS5, noch ohne Termin

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2

PlayStation VR2, Ende des Jahres

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Für PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X & PC erhältlich, VR-Modus unterminiert

Arizona Sunshine 2

PlayStation VR2, 2023

Crossfire: Sierra Squad

PlayStation VR2, noch ohne Termin

Synapse

PlayStation VR2, 4. Juli

Beat Saber

PlayStation VR2, jetzt erhältlich

Marathon

PS5 & PC, noch ohne Termin

Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Nächste Erweiterung für "Destiny 2", noch ohne Termin

Concord

PS5 & PC, 2024

Gran Turismo (Film)

Kino, 11. August

PlayStation Project Q

Remote-Play-Handheld für PS5-Spiele, noch 2023

Spider-Man 2

PS5, Herbst

Quelle: Sony
