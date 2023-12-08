The Game Awards 2023: Liste der Gewinner

Nachdem die Game Awards 2023 über die Bühne gegangen sind, kennen wir auch die Gewinner in den einzelnen Kategorien. Diese wollen wir euch nicht vorenthalten:
Game of the Year
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3 - GEWINNER
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Game Direction
- Alan Wake 2 - GEWINNER
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Narrative
- Alan Wake 2 - GEWINNER
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Final Fantasy 16
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Best Art Direction
- Alan Wake 2 - GEWINNER
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Lies of P
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Score/Music
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Final Fantasy 16 - GEWINNER
- Hi-Fi Rush
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Audio Design
- Alan Wake 2
- Dead Space Remake
- Hi-Fi Rush - GEWINNER
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
Best Performance
- Ben Starr - Final Fantasy 16
- Cameron Monaghan - Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Idris Elba - Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Melanie Liburd - Alan Wake 2
- Neil Newbon - Baldur's Gate 3 - GEWINNER
- Yuri Lowenthal - Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Games for Impact
- A Space for the Unbound
- Chants of Sennaar
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Tchia - GEWINNER
- Terra Nil
- Venba
Best Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends
- Cyberpunk 2077 - GEWINNER
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Best Indie Game
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Sea of Stars - GEWINNER
- Viewfinder
Best Debut Indie Game
- Cocoon - GEWINNER
- Dredge
- Pizza Tower
- Venba
- Viewfinder
Best Mobile Game
- Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis
- Honkai: Star Rail - GEWINNER
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Monster Hunter Now
- Terra Nil
Best Community Support
- Baldur's Gate 3 - GEWINNER
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy 16
- No Man's Sky
Best VR/AR Game
- Gran Turismo 7
- Humanity
- Horizon: Call of the Mountain
- Resident Evil Village - GEWINNER
- Synapse
Innovation in Accessibility
- Diablo 4
- Forza Motorsport - GEWINNER
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Street Fighter 6
Best Action Game
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon - GEWINNER
- Dead Island 2
- Ghostrunner 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Remnant 2
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Alan Wake 2
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - GEWINNER
Best RPG
- Baldur's Gate 3 - GEWINNER
- Final Fantasy 16
- Lies of P
- Sea of Stars
- Starfield
Best Fighting Game
- God of Rock
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Pocket Bravery
- Street Fighter 6 - GEWINNER
Best Family Game
- Disney Illusion Island
- Party Animals
- Pikmin 4
- Sonic Superstars
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder - GEWINNER
Best Sports/Racing Game
- EA Sports FC 24
- F1 23
- Forza Motorsport - GEWINNER
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
- The Crew Motofest
Best SIM/Strategy Game
- Advanced Wars 1+" Re-Boot Camp
- Cities: Skylines 2
- Company of Heroes 3
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Pikmin 4 - GEWINNER
Best Multiplayer Game
- Baldur's Gate 3 - GEWINNER
- Diablo 4
- Party Animals
- Street Fighter 6
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Content Creator of the Year
- IronMouse - GEWINNER
- PeopleMakeGames
- Quackity
- Spreen
- SypherPK
Best Esports Athlete
- Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok - GEWINNER
- Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut
- Max “Demon1” Mazanov
- Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez
- Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk
- Phillip ”ImperialHal” Dosen
Best Esports Coach
- Christine “potter” Chi - GEWINNER
- Danny “zonic” Sorensen
- Jordan “Gunba” Graham
- Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam
- Yoon “Homme” Sung-young
Best Esports Event
- 2023 League of Legends World Championship - GEWINNER
- Blast.tv Paris Major 2023
- EVO 2023
- The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
- VALORANT Champions 2023
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike 2
- Dota 2
- Leage of Legends
- PUBG Mobile
- Valorant - GEWINNER
Best Esports Team
- Evil Geniuses
- Fnatic
- Gaimin Gladiators
- JD Gaming - GEWINNER
- Team Vitality
Most Anticipated Game
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - GEWINNER
- Hades 2
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Tekken 8
Best Adaptation
- Castlevania: Nocturne
- Gran Turismo
- The Last of Us - GEWINNER
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Twisted Metal
Players' Voice
- Baldur's Gate 3 - GEWINNER
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Genshin Impact
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom