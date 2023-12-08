The Game Awards 2023: Liste der Gewinner

Folgende Titel räumten ab

News Exklusiv sebastian.essner

Nachdem die Game Awards 2023 über die Bühne gegangen sind, kennen wir auch die Gewinner in den einzelnen Kategorien. Diese wollen wir euch nicht vorenthalten:

Screenshot

Game of the Year

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur's Gate 3 - GEWINNER
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4 Remake
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Game Direction

  • Alan Wake 2 - GEWINNER
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Narrative

  • Alan Wake 2 - GEWINNER
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Final Fantasy 16
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Best Art Direction

  • Alan Wake 2 - GEWINNER
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Lies of P
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Score/Music

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy 16 - GEWINNER
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Audio Design

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Dead Space Remake
  • Hi-Fi Rush - GEWINNER
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4 Remake

Best Performance

  • Ben Starr - Final Fantasy 16
  • Cameron Monaghan - Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Idris Elba - Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Melanie Liburd - Alan Wake 2
  • Neil Newbon - Baldur's Gate 3 - GEWINNER
  • Yuri Lowenthal - Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Games for Impact

  • A Space for the Unbound
  • Chants of Sennaar
  • Goodbye Volcano High
  • Tchia - GEWINNER
  • Terra Nil
  • Venba

Best Ongoing Game

  • Apex Legends
  • Cyberpunk 2077 - GEWINNER
  • Final Fantasy 14
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

Best Indie Game

  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Dredge
  • Sea of Stars - GEWINNER
  • Viewfinder

Best Debut Indie Game

  • Cocoon - GEWINNER
  • Dredge
  • Pizza Tower
  • Venba
  • Viewfinder

Best Mobile Game

  • Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis
  • Honkai: Star Rail - GEWINNER
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  • Monster Hunter Now
  • Terra Nil

Best Community Support

  • Baldur's Gate 3 - GEWINNER
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy 16
  • No Man's Sky

Best VR/AR Game

  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Humanity
  • Horizon: Call of the Mountain
  • Resident Evil Village - GEWINNER
  • Synapse

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Diablo 4
  • Forza Motorsport - GEWINNER
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Street Fighter 6

Best Action Game

  • Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon - GEWINNER
  • Dead Island 2
  • Ghostrunner 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Remnant 2

Best Action/Adventure Game

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - GEWINNER

Best RPG

  • Baldur's Gate 3 - GEWINNER
  • Final Fantasy 16
  • Lies of P
  • Sea of Stars
  • Starfield

Best Fighting Game

  • God of Rock
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
  • Pocket Bravery
  • Street Fighter 6 - GEWINNER

Best Family Game

  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Party Animals
  • Pikmin 4
  • Sonic Superstars
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder - GEWINNER

Best Sports/Racing Game

  • EA Sports FC 24
  • F1 23
  • Forza Motorsport - GEWINNER
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
  • The Crew Motofest

Best SIM/Strategy Game

  • Advanced Wars 1+" Re-Boot Camp
  • Cities: Skylines 2
  • Company of Heroes 3
  • Fire Emblem Engage
  • Pikmin 4 - GEWINNER

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Baldur's Gate 3 - GEWINNER
  • Diablo 4
  • Party Animals
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Content Creator of the Year

  • IronMouse - GEWINNER
  • PeopleMakeGames
  • Quackity
  • Spreen
  • SypherPK

Best Esports Athlete

  • Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok - GEWINNER
  • Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut
  • Max “Demon1” Mazanov
  • Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez
  • Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk
  • Phillip ”ImperialHal” Dosen

Best Esports Coach

  • Christine “potter” Chi - GEWINNER
  • Danny “zonic” Sorensen
  • Jordan “Gunba” Graham
  • Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam
  • Yoon “Homme” Sung-young

Best Esports Event

  • 2023 League of Legends World Championship - GEWINNER
  • Blast.tv Paris Major 2023
  • EVO 2023
  • The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
  • VALORANT Champions 2023

Best Esports Game

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • Dota 2
  • Leage of Legends
  • PUBG Mobile
  • Valorant - GEWINNER

Best Esports Team

  • Evil Geniuses
  • Fnatic
  • Gaimin Gladiators
  • JD Gaming - GEWINNER
  • Team Vitality

Most Anticipated Game

  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - GEWINNER
  • Hades 2
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Tekken 8

Best Adaptation

  • Castlevania: Nocturne
  • Gran Turismo
  • The Last of Us - GEWINNER
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • Twisted Metal

Players' Voice

  • Baldur's Gate 3 - GEWINNER
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Genshin Impact
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Quelle: Game Awards
The Game Awards

Kommentare