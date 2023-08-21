gamescom award 2023

Die Nominierten für die gamescom awards 2023 stehen fest: Die Jury, bestehend aus deutschen und internationalen Spielejournalisten und -entwicklern, hat aus einer Vielzahl von Einreichungen die vielversprechendsten Spiele ausgewählt. "Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon" von Bandai Namco Entertainment sticht mit insgesamt sieben Nominierungen heraus. Ein weiterer starker Anwärter ist Nintendos "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" mit vier Nominierungen, gefolgt von "REKA" (Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games) sowie dem Schweizer Spiel "The Wandering Village" (Stray Fawn Studio) mit jeweils drei Nominierungen.

Best Visuals

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Black Myth: Wukong, Game Science Interactive Technology

REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games

Sand Land, ILCA, Inc. / Bandai Namco Entertainment

The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo, Gammera Nest / Meridiem Games

Best Audio

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale, Glee-Cheese / Team17 Digital

REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games

Savant - Ascent Remix, D-Pad Studio

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo

Best Gameplay

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Paper Trail, Newfangled Games

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, Mimimi Games

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo

The Wandering Village, Stray Fawn Studio

Most Entertaining

AK-xolotl, 2Awesome Studio / Playstack

Core Keeper, Pugstorm / Fireshine Games

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale, Glee-Cheese / Team17 Digital

PAYDAY 3, Starbreeze Studios / Plaion

Pizza Possum, Cosy Computer / Raw Fury

Most Epic

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Black Myth: Wukong, Game Science Interactive Technology

Dwarf Fortress, Bay 12 Games / Kitfox Games

Sand Land, ILCA / Bandai Namco Entertainment

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo

Most Wholesome

Pikmin 4, Nintendo

Pioneers of Pagonia, Envision Entertainment

Smushi Come Home, Mooneye Publishing

The Wandering Village, Stray Fawn Studio

Tiny Booskhop, neoludic games

Games for Impact

A Space for the Unbound, Mojiken / Toge Productions

Belonging, Farbspiel Interactive

Dead Pets Unleashed, Triple Topping Games

Fall of Porcupine, Critical Rabbit / Assemble Entertainment

Sky: Children of the Light, thatgamecompany

Category group Plaform:

Best Microsoft Xbox Game

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Enotria: The Last Song, Jyamma Games

Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Entertainment

The Wandering Village, Stray Fawn Studio

Towerborne, Stoic / Xbox Game Studios

Best Nintendo Switch Game

Fall of Porcupine, Critical Rabbit / Assemble Entertainment

Figment 2: Creed Valley, Bedtime Digital Games

Paper Trail, Newfangled Games

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo

The Smurfs 2 - The Prisoner of the Green Stone, Osome Studio / Microids

Best PC Game

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Dwarf Fortress, Bay 12 Games / Kitfox Games

PAYDAY 3, Starbreeze Studios / Plaion

REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, Mimimi Games

Best Sony PlayStation Game

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Enotria: The Last Song, Jyamma Games

Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Entertainment

Sand Land, ILCA / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Tekken 8, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Mobile Game

Genshin Impact, HoYoverse

Marvel Snap, Second Dinner Studios / Nuverse

Monster Hunter Now, Niantic / Capcom

Paper Trail, Newfangled Games

Sky: Children of the Light, thatgamecompany

gamescom Green Studio of the Year