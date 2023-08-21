gamescom award 2023

Die Nominierten für die gamescom awards 2023 stehen fest: Die Jury, bestehend aus deutschen und internationalen Spielejournalisten und -entwicklern, hat aus einer Vielzahl von Einreichungen die vielversprechendsten Spiele ausgewählt. "Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon" von Bandai Namco Entertainment sticht mit insgesamt sieben Nominierungen heraus. Ein weiterer starker Anwärter ist Nintendos "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" mit vier Nominierungen, gefolgt von "REKA" (Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games) sowie dem Schweizer Spiel "The Wandering Village" (Stray Fawn Studio) mit jeweils drei Nominierungen.
Best Visuals
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Black Myth: Wukong, Game Science Interactive Technology
- REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games
- Sand Land, ILCA, Inc. / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo, Gammera Nest / Meridiem Games
Best Audio
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Headbangers: Rhythm Royale, Glee-Cheese / Team17 Digital
- REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games
- Savant - Ascent Remix, D-Pad Studio
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo
Best Gameplay
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Paper Trail, Newfangled Games
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, Mimimi Games
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo
- The Wandering Village, Stray Fawn Studio
Most Entertaining
- AK-xolotl, 2Awesome Studio / Playstack
- Core Keeper, Pugstorm / Fireshine Games
- Headbangers: Rhythm Royale, Glee-Cheese / Team17 Digital
- PAYDAY 3, Starbreeze Studios / Plaion
- Pizza Possum, Cosy Computer / Raw Fury
Most Epic
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Black Myth: Wukong, Game Science Interactive Technology
- Dwarf Fortress, Bay 12 Games / Kitfox Games
- Sand Land, ILCA / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo
Most Wholesome
- Pikmin 4, Nintendo
- Pioneers of Pagonia, Envision Entertainment
- Smushi Come Home, Mooneye Publishing
- The Wandering Village, Stray Fawn Studio
- Tiny Booskhop, neoludic games
Games for Impact
- A Space for the Unbound, Mojiken / Toge Productions
- Belonging, Farbspiel Interactive
- Dead Pets Unleashed, Triple Topping Games
- Fall of Porcupine, Critical Rabbit / Assemble Entertainment
- Sky: Children of the Light, thatgamecompany
Category group Plaform:
Best Microsoft Xbox Game
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Enotria: The Last Song, Jyamma Games
- Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Entertainment
- The Wandering Village, Stray Fawn Studio
- Towerborne, Stoic / Xbox Game Studios
Best Nintendo Switch Game
- Fall of Porcupine, Critical Rabbit / Assemble Entertainment
- Figment 2: Creed Valley, Bedtime Digital Games
- Paper Trail, Newfangled Games
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo
- The Smurfs 2 - The Prisoner of the Green Stone, Osome Studio / Microids
Best PC Game
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Dwarf Fortress, Bay 12 Games / Kitfox Games
- PAYDAY 3, Starbreeze Studios / Plaion
- REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, Mimimi Games
Best Sony PlayStation Game
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Enotria: The Last Song, Jyamma Games
- Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Entertainment
- Sand Land, ILCA / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Tekken 8, Bandai Namco Entertainment
Best Mobile Game
- Genshin Impact, HoYoverse
- Marvel Snap, Second Dinner Studios / Nuverse
- Monster Hunter Now, Niantic / Capcom
- Paper Trail, Newfangled Games
- Sky: Children of the Light, thatgamecompany
gamescom Green Studio of the Year
- Frontier Developments
- Ubisoft
- Xbox