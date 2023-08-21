gamescom award 2023

Das sind die Nominierten / Schweizer Spiel mit drei Nominierungen

Die Nominierten für die gamescom awards 2023 stehen fest: Die Jury, bestehend aus deutschen und internationalen Spielejournalisten und -entwicklern, hat aus einer Vielzahl von Einreichungen die vielversprechendsten Spiele ausgewählt. "Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon" von Bandai Namco Entertainment sticht mit insgesamt sieben Nominierungen heraus. Ein weiterer starker Anwärter ist Nintendos "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" mit vier Nominierungen, gefolgt von "REKA" (Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games) sowie dem Schweizer Spiel "The Wandering Village" (Stray Fawn Studio) mit jeweils drei Nominierungen.

Best Visuals

  • Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Black Myth: Wukong, Game Science Interactive Technology
  • REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games
  • Sand Land, ILCA, Inc. / Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo, Gammera Nest / Meridiem Games

Best Audio

  • Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Headbangers: Rhythm Royale, Glee-Cheese / Team17 Digital
  • REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games
  • Savant - Ascent Remix, D-Pad Studio
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo

Best Gameplay

  • Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Paper Trail, Newfangled Games
  • Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, Mimimi Games
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo
  • The Wandering Village, Stray Fawn Studio

Most Entertaining

  • AK-xolotl, 2Awesome Studio / Playstack
  • Core Keeper, Pugstorm / Fireshine Games
  • Headbangers: Rhythm Royale, Glee-Cheese / Team17 Digital
  • PAYDAY 3, Starbreeze Studios / Plaion
  • Pizza Possum, Cosy Computer / Raw Fury

Most Epic

  • Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Black Myth: Wukong, Game Science Interactive Technology
  • Dwarf Fortress, Bay 12 Games / Kitfox Games
  • Sand Land, ILCA / Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo

Most Wholesome

  • Pikmin 4, Nintendo
  • Pioneers of Pagonia, Envision Entertainment
  • Smushi Come Home, Mooneye Publishing
  • The Wandering Village, Stray Fawn Studio
  • Tiny Booskhop, neoludic games

Games for Impact

  • A Space for the Unbound, Mojiken / Toge Productions
  • Belonging, Farbspiel Interactive
  • Dead Pets Unleashed, Triple Topping Games
  • Fall of Porcupine, Critical Rabbit / Assemble Entertainment
  • Sky: Children of the Light, thatgamecompany

Category group Plaform:

Best Microsoft Xbox Game

  • Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Enotria: The Last Song, Jyamma Games
  • Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Entertainment
  • The Wandering Village, Stray Fawn Studio
  • Towerborne, Stoic / Xbox Game Studios

Best Nintendo Switch Game

  • Fall of Porcupine, Critical Rabbit / Assemble Entertainment
  • Figment 2: Creed Valley, Bedtime Digital Games
  • Paper Trail, Newfangled Games
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo
  • The Smurfs 2 - The Prisoner of the Green Stone, Osome Studio / Microids

Best PC Game

  • Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Dwarf Fortress, Bay 12 Games / Kitfox Games
  • PAYDAY 3, Starbreeze Studios / Plaion
  • REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games
  • Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, Mimimi Games

Best Sony PlayStation Game

  • Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Enotria: The Last Song, Jyamma Games
  • Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Entertainment
  • Sand Land, ILCA / Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Tekken 8, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Mobile Game

  • Genshin Impact, HoYoverse
  • Marvel Snap, Second Dinner Studios / Nuverse
  • Monster Hunter Now, Niantic / Capcom
  • Paper Trail, Newfangled Games
  • Sky: Children of the Light, thatgamecompany

gamescom Green Studio of the Year

  • Frontier Developments
  • Ubisoft
  • Xbox
Quelle: gamescom
