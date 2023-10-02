Aktuelle Spiele-Releases

Gemeinsam mit unserem Partner World of Games haben wir die Neuerscheinungen der kommenden Tage für euch herausgesucht. Happy Gaming!
PC
- 05 Oktober 2023:
Assassin's Creed Mirage (Code in a Box)
Assassin's Creed Mirage - Steelbook Edition (exklusiv wog.ch)
Asterix & Obelix: Heroes
Forza Motorsport - Premium Edition (Digital)
Forza Motorsport - Premium Add-ons Bundle (Digital)
Wargroove 2 (Digital)
- 06 Oktober 2023:
Sword Art Online: Last Recollection (Digital)
Sword Art Online: Last Recollection - Deluxe Edition (Digital)
Sword Art Online: Last Recollection - Ultimate Edition
Evercade
- 06 Oktober 2023:
EVERCADE 31: Sunsoft Collection 1
EVERCADE Blue 04: Delphine Collection 1
Nintendo Switch
- 02 Oktober 2023:
Death or Treat
- 03 Oktober 2023:
Silent Hope
Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong
Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong (inkl. Vinyl)
- 05 Oktober 2023:
Asterix & Obelix: Heroes
- 06 Oktober 2023:
Absolute Drift - Premium Edition
Meisterdetektiv Pikachu kehrt zurück
Detective Pikachu Returns (UK)
Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless - Deluxe Edition
Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos
Lord Winklebottom Investigates
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster-Streckenpass
PlayStation 5
- 03 Oktober 2023:
GYLT
Trepang2
- 04 Oktober 2023:
Scorn: Deluxe Edition
- 05 Oktober 2023:
Assassin's Creed Mirage
Assassin's Creed Mirage - Collector's Edition
Assassin's Creed Mirage - Deluxe Steelbook Edition
Assassin's Creed Mirage - Steelbook Edition (exklusiv wog.ch)
Assassin's Creed Mirage (UK)
Asterix & Obelix: Heroes
- 06 Oktober 2023:
Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless - Deluxe Edition
Fort Solis - Limited Edition
Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos
Horizon Forbidden West - Complete Edition
Mon-Yu
NHL 24
Sword Art Online: Last Recollection
PlayStation 4
- 03 Oktober 2023:
GYLT
- 05 Oktober 2023:
Assassin's Creed Mirage
Assassin's Creed Mirage - Collector's Edition
Assassin's Creed Mirage - Deluxe Steelbook Edition
Assassin's Creed Mirage - Steelbook Edition (exklusiv wog.ch)
Assassin's Creed Mirage (UK)
Asterix & Obelix: Heroes
- 06 Oktober 2023:
Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless - Deluxe Edition
Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos
NHL 24
Sword Art Online: Last Recollection
Xbox Series X
- 02 Oktober 2023:
NHL 24 - X-Factor Edition (Digital)
- 03 Oktober 2023:
Trepang2
- 04 Oktober 2023:
Scorn: Deluxe Edition
Warhammer 40.000: Darktide
Warhammer 40.000: Darktide - Imperial Edition
- 05 Oktober 2023:
Assassin's Creed Mirage
Assassin's Creed Mirage - Collector's Edition
Assassin's Creed Mirage - Deluxe Steelbook Edition
Assassin's Creed Mirage - Steelbook Edition (exklusiv wog.ch)
Assassin's Creed Mirage (UK)
Assassin's Creed Mirage - Deluxe Edition (Digital)
Asterix & Obelix: Heroes
Forza Motorsport - Premium Edition (Digital)
Forza Motorsport - Premium Add-ons Bundle (Digital)
- 06 Oktober 2023:
Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos
NHL 24
Resident Evil 4 Remake: Separate Ways (Digital)
Sword Art Online: Last Recollection
Xbox One
- 02 Oktober 2023:
NHL 24 - X-Factor Edition (Digital)
- 05 Oktober 2023:
Assassin's Creed Mirage (Digital)
Assassin's Creed Mirage - Deluxe Edition (Digital)
- 06 Oktober 2023:
NHL 24
Sword Art Online: Last Recollection
Gesellschaftsspiele
- 02 Oktober 2023:
Dori Dino
Snack Happens
- 03 Oktober 2023:
Der Herr der Ringe: Das Kartenspiel - Die zwei Türme Saga-Erweiterung
Voidfall