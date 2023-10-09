Aktuelle Spiele-Releases

Gemeinsam mit unserem Partner World of Games haben wir die Neuerscheinungen der kommenden Tage für euch herausgesucht. Happy Gaming!
PC
- 10 Oktober 2023:
Forza Motorsport (Digital)
Hearts of Iron 4: Arms Against Tyranny (Digital)
Minecraft: Java & Bedrock Deluxe Collection (Digital)
- 13 Oktober 2023:
Lords of the Fallen - Deluxe Edition
The Grinch: Christmas Adventures (Digital)
Transformers: Earthspark - Expedition (Digital)
Nintendo Switch
- 10 Oktober 2023:
Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai (Asia)
- 12 Oktober 2023:
Dino Ranch: Rettungsaktion
Skábma - Snowfall
- 13 Oktober 2023:
Catmaze
Chinatown Detective Agenc
Der Grinch: Weihnachtsabenteuer
Desolatium
Fortnite - Transformers-Pack (Code in a Box)
Talisman - 40th Anniversary Collection
Red Dead Redemption
Transformers: Earthspark - Expedition
PlayStation 5
- 10 Oktober 2023:
Humankind: Heritage Edition
Humankind: Heritage Edition (FR)
Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai (Asia)
Wild Card Football
- 12 Oktober 2023:
Skábma - Snowfall
- 13 Oktober 2023:
Desolatium
Fortnite - Transformers-Pack (Code in a Box)
Lords of the Fallen
Lords of the Fallen - Collector's Edition
Lords of the Fallen - Deluxe Edition
Lords of the Fallen - Deluxe Steelbook Edition (inkl. Steelbook Case)
Lords of the Fallen - Steelbook Edition (inkl. Steelbook Case)
Lords of the Fallen (UK)
Transformers: Earthspark - Expedition
PlayStation 4
- 10 Oktober 2023:
Wild Card Football
- 12 Oktober 2023:
Talisman - 40th Anniversary Collection
- 13 Oktober 2023:
Catmaze
Der Grinch: Weihnachtsabenteuer
Desolatium
Fortnite - Transformers-Pack (Code in a Box)
Red Dead Redemption
Transformers: Earthspark - Expedition
Xbox Series X
- 10 Oktober 2023:
Forza Motorsport
Resident Evil 4 Remake: Separate Ways (Digital)
Wild Card Football
- 13 Oktober 2023:
Fortnite - Transformers-Pack (Code in a Box)
Lords of the Fallen
Lords of the Fallen - Collector's Edition
Lords of the Fallen - Deluxe Edition
Lords of the Fallen - Deluxe Steelbook Edition (inkl. Steelbook Case)
Lords of the Fallen - Steelbook Edition (inkl. Steelbook Case)
The Grinch: Christmas Adventures (Digital)
Transformers: Earthspark - Expedition (Digital)