Aktuelle Spiele-Releases

Gemeinsam mit unserem Partner World of Games haben wir die Neuerscheinungen der kommenden Tage für euch herausgesucht. Happy Gaming!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=wvN3h76eXiA
PC
- 24 Oktober 2023:
Cities: Skylines II - Day 1 Edition
Cities: Skylines II - Premium Edition
Cities: Skylines II - Ultimate Edition (Digital)
- 26 Oktober 2023:
Ghostrunner 2 (Digital)
Ghostrunner 2 - Brutal Edition (Digital)
Ghostrunner 2 - Deluxe Edition (Digital)
Nintendo Switch
- 23 Oktober 2023:
Catmaze
- 24 Oktober 2023:
Animal Hospital
Just Dance 2024 (Code in a Box)
Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1
Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 (UK)
Startup Company: Console Edition (JP)
Sunblaze (Asia)
Trolls Remix Rescue
Wild Card Football
- 25 Oktober 2023:
Talisman: Digital Edition - 40th Anniversary Collection
- 26 Oktober 2023:
Mineko's Night Market
- 27 Oktober 2023:
30 Sport Games in 1
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures
Chinatown Detective Agency
Coffee Talk 1+2 - Double Pack
CRYMACHINA: Deluxe Edition
Desolatium
Formula Retro Racing: World Tour - Special Edition
Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara
Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara - Collector's Edition
Lacuna
Train Valley Collection
PlayStation 5
- 24 Oktober 2023:
Just Dance 2024 (Code in a Box)
Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1
Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 (UK)
Trolls Remix Rescue
- 26 Oktober 2023:
Ghostrunner 2
TramSim: Console Edition - Deluxe
- 27 Oktober 2023:
30 Sport Games in 1
Coffee Talk 1+2 - Double Pack
CRYMACHINA: Deluxe Edition
Desolatium
EA Sports UFC 5
Formula Retro Racing: World Tour
Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara
Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara - Collector's Edition
Star Trek: Resurgence
Weird West: Definitive Edition
Weird West: Definitive Edition - Deluxe
- 28 Oktober 2023:
Train Sim World 4
PlayStation 4
- 24 Oktober 2023:
Trolls Remix Rescue
- 25 Oktober 2023:
Talisman: Digital Edition - 40th Anniversary Collection
- 26 Oktober 2023:
TramSim: Console Edition - Deluxe
- 27 Oktober 2023:
Coffee Talk 1+2 - Double Pack
CRYMACHINA: Deluxe Edition
Desolatium
Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara
Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara - Collector's Edition
Lacuna
Star Trek: Resurgence
Train Valley Collection
- 28 Oktober 2023:
Train Sim World 4
Xbox Series X
- 24 Oktober 2023:
Just Dance 2024 (Code in a Box)
Just Dance 2024 - Deluxe Edition (Digital)
Just Dance 2024 - Ultimate Edition (Digital)
Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1
- 26 Oktober 2023:
Ghostrunner 2
- 27 Oktober 2023:
Desolatium
EA Sports UFC 5
Terminator: Resistance - Complete Edition
Terminator: Resistance - Complete Collector's Edition