Aktuelle Spiele-Releases

Die Neuerscheinungen der Woche (KW43)

News Katja Wernicke

Gemeinsam mit unserem Partner World of Games haben wir die Neuerscheinungen der kommenden Tage für euch herausgesucht. Happy Gaming!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=wvN3h76eXiA

PC

Nintendo Switch

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

Xbox Series X

Gesellschaftsspiele

Quelle: Eigene Recherche
Gaming NewsPCNintendo SwitchNintendo Switch LiteNintendo Switch OLEDPlayStation 5PlayStation 4Xbox Series X/SXbox OneXbox One X

Kommentare