Aktuelle Spiele-Releases

Gemeinsam mit unserem Partner World of Games haben wir die Neuerscheinungen der kommenden Tage für euch herausgesucht. Happy Gaming!
PC
- 17 Oktober 2023:
Sonic Superstars (Digital)
- 19 Oktober 2023:
Endless Dungeon - Day 1 Edition
Nintendo Switch
- 17 Oktober 2023:
Der Grinch: Weihnachtsabenteuer
Fresh Start
Skull Island: Rise of Kong
Sonic Superstars (inkl. Pin-Set)
Sonic Superstars (pin-set compris) (FR)
Sonic Superstars (UK)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - Anniversary Edition
Transformers: Earthspark - Expedition
- 19 Oktober 2023:
Agatha Christie: Mord im Orient Express - Deluxe Edition
Animal Hospital
Forgive Me Father
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - Day 1 Edition
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - Pure Fire Edition
Inescapable
Skábma - Snowfall
- 20 Oktober 2023:
Atari Recharged Collection 1 (US)
Atari Recharged Collection 2 (US)
Catmaze
Chinatown Detective Agency
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Super Mario Bros. Wonder (inkl. Pin Set)
Super Mario Bros. Wonder (UK)
PlayStation 5
- 17 Oktober 2023:
Fresh Start
Skull Island: Rise of Kong
Sonic Superstars (inkl. Pin-Set)
Sonic Superstars (pin-set compris) (FR)
Sonic Superstars (UK)
Transformers: Earthspark - Expedition
- 19 Oktober 2023:
Agatha Christie: Mord im Orient Express - Deluxe Edition
Animal Hospital
Endless Dungeon - Day 1 Edition
Endless Dungeon - Day 1 Edition (FR)
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - Day 1 Edition
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - Pure Fire Edition
Inescapable
Skábma - Snowfall
- 20 Oktober 2023:
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Collector's Edition (inkl. Lanyard)
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (inkl. Lanyard)
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (UK)
Tennis On-Court VR
The Caligula Effect 2
PlayStation 4
- 17 Oktober 2023:
Skull Island: Rise of Kong
Sonic Superstars (inkl. Pin-Set)
Transformers: Earthspark - Expedition
- 19 Oktober 2023:
Agatha Christie: Mord im Orient Express - Deluxe Edition
Animal Hospital
Forgive Me Father
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - Day 1 Edition
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - Pure Fire Edition
Inescapable
Xbox Series X
- 17 Oktober 2023:
Sonic Superstars (inkl. Pin-Set)
- 18 Oktober 2023:
Asterix & Obelix XXL 3: The Crystal Menhir (Digital)
Asterix & Obelix XXL Romastered (Digital)
Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram From Hibernia (Digital)
The Bluecoats: North & South (Digital)
- 19 Oktober 2023:
Endless Dungeon - Day 1 Edition
Endless Dungeon - Day 1 Edition (FR)
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - Day 1 Edition
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - Pure Fire Edition
Xbox One
- 17 Oktober 2023:
Sonic Superstars (inkl. Pin-Set)
- 18 Oktober 2023:
The Bluecoats: North & South (Digital)
- 19 Oktober 2023:
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - Day 1 Edition